WATCH: This epic surprise proposal at New York Bridal Fashion Week was absolutely perfect

While the models and dressers backstage at Watters' Spring 2019 show were in a tizzy about getting the latest collection down the runway, one man was gearing himself up for the perfect proposal.

New York Bridal Market sees the best in the bridal business bringing their brand new collections to editors, bloggers and buyers over one weekend, with big names such as Monique Lhuillier, Naeem Khan, Justin Alexander, THEIA and Claire Pettibone showcases the upcoming styles for Spring.

So if your girlfriend was walking in one of the shows, it would make for the perfect opportunity to pop the question, right?!

Which is exactly what one guy decided to do, when his model girlfriend took to the aisle for Watters' spring show at Neue House in NYC. Nicole Kasper was on the job, looking ravishing as she showed one of Watters' dreamiest designs, when boyfriend Chad Stapleton appeared on the catwalk, smartly dressed in a shirt and black trousers.

Propose to the girl of my dreams. ✅ #SheSaidYes A post shared by Chad Stapleton (@thefittestdentist) on Apr 14, 2018 at 4:15pm PDT

Before she knew what was happening he was down on one knee on front of a huge room of fashionistas, asking her to marry him.

"What better way to do this than on a runway while you're doing what you love," Chad said to Nicole before she (thankfully!) said yes to his proposal.

The surprise proposal blew everyone away, and the couple spent the rest of the weekend celebrating with close friends and family.

"I had no idea," Nicole told THEVOW.ie after the celebrations had settled down, "he totally got me!"

"I think absolutely everyone's heart is melting away with the scene of you two on that catwalk," one well-wisher commented on the bride-to-be's sweet Instagram video, "I feel like my heart could just burst! So many happy tears!! That proposal! And that ROCK?! Congratulations!" said another.

We're not crying, you're crying etc...