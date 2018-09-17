Aoibhín Garrihy ingeniously repurposed her wedding dress for her daughter's christening gown

It's a common conundrum after your big day - what should you do with your wedding dress afterwards?

Some women hang it up in their closet like art, others place it in storage to pass down through generations, while others will simply sell it on; but Aoibhín Garrihy made sure to incorporate her own special day with her daughter Hanorah's.

The Irish actress (30) shared sketches of her design, incorporating her Emma Manley-designed wedding gown into her daughter's christening dress at the weekend, which was customised for an infant using additional fabric.