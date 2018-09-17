Aoibhín Garrihy ingeniously repurposed her wedding dress for her daughter's christening gown
It's a common conundrum after your big day - what should you do with your wedding dress afterwards?
Some women hang it up in their closet like art, others place it in storage to pass down through generations, while others will simply sell it on; but Aoibhín Garrihy made sure to incorporate her own special day with her daughter Hanorah's.
The Irish actress (30) shared sketches of her design, incorporating her Emma Manley-designed wedding gown into her daughter's christening dress at the weekend, which was customised for an infant using additional fabric.
The 3D flowers that made Garrihy's dress so special was the perfect accompaniment to baby Hanorah's big day and the new mother looked proud as punch as she documented her rather ingenious idea on Instagram.
"That time I thought I was a designer," she captioned a sketch drawn six weeks ago, inspiring the design. She shared a number of pictures from the weekend, alongside husband John Burke and named her sister Ailbhe as the baby's godmother.
"The most wonderful day for the most precious little girl," she also wrote on social media.