All Sections

Wedding Dresses

Black Friday Alert! We've just found a €245 version of Mandy Moore's stunning Rodarte wedding dress

An alternative bride's dream dress on a Black Friday budget

This is not a drill.

The Black Friday deals are streaming in today and if you're anything like us at THEVOW.ie, you've already spent your combined mid-morning, mid-afternoon, 3pm and sneaky early exit hours of work browsing any bargains you can get your hands on (we won't tell if you don't!)

And if you're currently in the throes of wedding planning, there's quite a few deals out there to be had - not least with one of the big ticket items on the list!

Advertisement

Related: THEVOW.ie's Black Friday Edit: The best deals for wedding planning couples (and their guests)

We've been browsing the latest sales on wedding dresses from the likes of Catherine Deane and BHLDN, but it was only when, inspired by the beautiful Mandy Moore's sweet vintage wedding look earlier this week, we came across the best celeb designer wedding dupe yet. And the clincher? It's currently in the Black Friday sales! Result!

Of course Mandy's full tiered 70s style tulle wedding dress isn't for everyone, but for boho brides looking to shake up wedding norms by injecting a bit of colour into the wedding getup, it's the dream.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith by Kelly Brown
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith by Kelly Brown
Needle & Thread's scallop tulle gown is the double of Mandy Moore's vintage-style designer wedding dress | WAS €‌485.00 NOW €‌245.00, needleandthread.com
Needle & Thread's scallop tulle gown is the double of Mandy Moore's vintage-style designer wedding dress | WAS €‌485.00 NOW €‌245.00, needleandthread.com

The dupe we've found is by celeb-fave little house on the prairie dress label Needle and Thread (but of course) and is a double of Mandy's romantic pink Rodarte.

Related: Needle & Thread's new bridesmaid collection brings the sparkle to wedding parties

The Scallop Tulle Gown from Needle & Thread comes in white and rose quartz (the rose quartz being the one most akin to Mandy's gúna). It was €485 and is now €245, and you can get it on needleandthread.com while stocks last (they ship to ROI).

If you love Mandy's look we've found a couple more 70's style boho gowns that are well worth a look. View the gallery below.

Credit: Photos of Mandy Moore's wedding are by US photographer Kelly Brown

Tilly dress by Nine by Savannah Miller at Debenhams
Tilly dress by Nine by Savannah Miller at Debenhams
Tinted pink dress by Needle & Thread
Tinted pink dress by Needle & Thread
Evelyn dress by Belle & Bunty
Evelyn dress by Belle & Bunty
Babette dress by Belle & Bunty
Babette dress by Belle & Bunty
Rowena by Temperley Bridal
Rowena by Temperley Bridal
Bridal separates by Laure de Sagazan
Bridal separates by Laure de Sagazan
View Gallery 13 photos
Tinted pink gown by Needle & Thread
Tinted pink gown by Needle & Thread
Pearl gown by Needle & Thread
Pearl gown by Needle & Thread

Find your perfect venue