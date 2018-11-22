Black Friday Alert! We've just found a €245 version of Mandy Moore's stunning Rodarte wedding dress

The Black Friday deals are streaming in today and if you're anything like us at THEVOW.ie, you've already spent your combined mid-morning, mid-afternoon, 3pm and sneaky early exit hours of work browsing any bargains you can get your hands on (we won't tell if you don't!)

And if you're currently in the throes of wedding planning, there's quite a few deals out there to be had - not least with one of the big ticket items on the list!

The dupe we've found is by celeb-fave little house on the prairie dress label Needle and Thread (but of course) and is a double of Mandy's romantic pink Rodarte.

The Scallop Tulle Gown from Needle & Thread comes in white and rose quartz (the rose quartz being the one most akin to Mandy's gúna). It was €485 and is now €245, and you can get it on needleandthread.com while stocks last (they ship to ROI).

If you love Mandy's look we've found a couple more 70's style boho gowns that are well worth a look. View the gallery below.

Credit: Photos of Mandy Moore's wedding are by US photographer Kelly Brown