Bridal Fashion Week: Chantal Romano Fall 2019
Grecian style for Isreali designer
Isreali bridal designer Chantal Romano showcased her Fall 2019 collection at Bridal Fashion Market in New York, where the designer, established in 1994, put forward a range of plunging necklines, intricate embellishments and barely there, illusion bodices.
The collection features a variety of on-trend features including fluted sleeves, low backs, Swarovski crystal beaded bodices and 3d lace flowers where silhouettes were for the most part floaty A-lines.
The Fall 2019 showcase marks just the second year for the designer has attended Bridal Market.
"After being chosen to be part of the Bergdorf Goodman bridal department, NYC Bridal Week is another great step for us, and we are thrilled to take part in it," head designer and daughter of Chantal Oshrat Romano told The Bridal Council last year.