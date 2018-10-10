Bridal Fashion Week: Chantal Romano Fall 2019

The collection features a variety of on-trend features including fluted sleeves, low backs, Swarovski crystal beaded bodices and 3d lace flowers where silhouettes were for the most part floaty A-lines.

Related: Bridal Fashion Week: 'A modern fairytale' at Ines di Santo Fall 2019

Advertisement

The Fall 2019 showcase marks just the second year for the designer has attended Bridal Market.

"After being chosen to be part of the Bergdorf Goodman bridal department, NYC Bridal Week is another great step for us, and we are thrilled to take part in it," head designer and daughter of Chantal Oshrat Romano told The Bridal Council last year.