Bridal Fashion Week: 'Less is more' in Berta's 2019 Fall collection

Berta's breathtaking lookbook shots make it top of the Pinterest list for lots of brides, with their airy, billowy skirts on barely-there bodices, slathered on quite attractive models indeed.

Their latest offering, shot in picturesque Barcelona, is of course no different (if it's not broke don't fix it!), with the Israeli designer's signature skin-skimming gowns utterly breathtaking against the damp heat of the Spanish city.

Moving with the trend towards modern, red carpet style gowns for non-tradtional brides, the collection pushes boundaries as it did before, with high splits, plunging necklines and very little in between.

The term 'fairytale' has been bandied about with several collections for autumn / winter (Alice Temperley using the phrase to capture the feel of her ultra magical 'Willow' collection and Ines di Santo citing the same inspiration for her ultra glam 'East of the Sun; West of the Moon') and Berta's take on it is There's a celestial element to the collection - a trend forming for the season with Temperley's equally fantastical offering - with shimmering, sparkling starry embellishments on sheer fabrics, while a botanical element is also achieved with pretty 3D floral appliqué work adding a playful feel to feminine silhouettes. Signature shapes and visible boning continue Berta's boundary-pushing, barely-there style, with lingerie look bodices featuring throughout, and embellished bodysuits peaking beneath soft full skirts.

"Whether it be the soft shoulder details cascading into the skirt, or lace peeking through layers of delicate fabrics the small hidden details are what makes each and every style so unique," says BERTA.