Fancy wearing Liza Minnelli's wedding dress for your big day? Star to auction off gown from David Gest nuptials

Fancy strutting up the aisle with a bit of Hollywood history on your person?

Well, you could!

Hollywood icon Liza Minnelli, 72, is actioning off nearly 2,000 belonging to herself, her mother Judy Garland, and her father Vincente Minelli in an effort to 'clean house' - including the dress she wore for her celebrity-strewn wedding to reality star David Gest in 2002.

Advertisement The Broadway veteran has decided to put several of her collectibles on sale to the public, from her gifts from Frank Sinatra to her Andy Warhol portraits. “She loved revisiting it all and imagined how it would please so many others to have one or two things personally,” close confidant Michael Feinstein told PEOPLE about the upcoming auction. Among the Studio 54 favourites by Halston, ruby red shoes and and Cabaret costumes in her wardrobe is the wedding dress Minnelli wore when she tied the knot with concert producer and Big Brother contender David Gest, who passed away in April 2016 at the age of 62.

The couple exchanged vows in a star-studded wedding in 2002 with Michael Jackson as best man and Elizabeth Taylor as maid of honour. Hollywood royalty Joan Collins, Anthony Hopkins, Mia Farrow and Janet Leigh were just some of the guests on the list, and fans lined the streets outside the Marble Collegiate Church in New York City.

The wedding is considered one of the most expensive of all time, with an estimated $3.5million being spent on the lavish affair.

The marriage - Minnelli's forth - lasted just 16 months, which perhaps isn't the ideal story for anyone thinking of donning it for the own nuptials...

The starting bid for the custom Bob Mackie gown - "ivory satin with net overlay at shoulders and bodice featuring elaborate pearl and teardrop beading, and princess and marquise cut crystals" - is $2,000 and comes with a special archival box from icollector.com.