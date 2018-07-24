All Sections

Fancy wearing Liza Minnelli's wedding dress for your big day? Star to auction off gown from David Gest nuptials

Couple tied the knot in 2002 with Michael Jackson as best man and Elizabeth Taylor as maid of honour

Fancy strutting up the aisle with a bit of Hollywood history on your person?

Well, you could!

Hollywood icon Liza Minnelli, 72, is actioning off nearly 2,000 belonging to herself, her mother Judy Garland, and her father Vincente Minelli in an effort to 'clean house' - including the dress she wore for her celebrity-strewn wedding to reality star David Gest in 2002.

The Broadway veteran has decided to put several of her collectibles on sale to the public, from her gifts from Frank Sinatra to her Andy Warhol portraits.

“She loved revisiting it all and imagined how it would please so many others to have one or two things personally,” close confidant Michael Feinstein told PEOPLE about the upcoming auction.

Among the Studio 54 favourites by Halston, ruby red shoes and and Cabaret costumes in her wardrobe is the wedding dress Minnelli wore when she tied the knot with concert producer and Big Brother contender David Gest, who passed away in April 2016 at the age of 62.

The couple exchanged vows in a star-studded wedding in 2002 with Michael Jackson as best man and Elizabeth Taylor as maid of honour. Hollywood royalty Joan Collins, Anthony Hopkins, Mia Farrow and Janet Leigh were just some of the guests on the list, and fans lined the streets outside the Marble Collegiate Church in New York City.

The wedding is considered one of the most expensive of all time, with an estimated $3.5million being spent on the lavish affair.

The marriage - Minnelli's forth - lasted just 16 months, which perhaps isn't the ideal story for anyone thinking of donning it for the own nuptials...

Michael Jackson (R) and Elizabeth Taylor (L) arrive at the wedding of Liza Minelli and David Gest at the Marble Collegiate Church in New York 16 March 2002. Jackson was to give Minelli away and serve as co-best man; Taylor was a co-maid of honor. This file photo dated 16 March 2002 shows US singer Michael Jackson (R) and actress Elizabeth Taylor (L) arriving at the wedding of Liza Minelli and David Gest at the Marble Collegiate Church in New York. The veteran Actress Elizabeth Taylor defended her long-time friend Jackson against charges of child molestation 23 November 2003 as new details emerged about the pop star's accuser. AFP PHOTO/Doug KANTER (Photo credit should read DOUG KANTER/AFP/Getty Images)
Not made in Heaven: David Gest with his then wife Liza Minnelli. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire
David Gest and his wife Liza Minnelli Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Actor Anthony Hopkins arrives at the Marble Collegiate Church in New York for the wedding of Liza Minnelli to producer David Gest 16 March 2002. AFP PHOTO/Matt CAMPBELL (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Actress Joan Collins arrives at the Marble Collegiate Church in New York for the wedding of Liza Minnelli and producer David Gest 16 March 2002. AFP PHOTO/Matt CAMPBELL (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 25: Singer/actress Liza Minnelli answer questions during a press conference at the House of Blues on July 25, 2002 in West Hollywood, California. The couple will be starring in
David Gest with his wife Liza Minnelli Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 12: Actress Liza Minnelli (L) arrives at the TCM Classic Film Festival opening night premiere of the 40th anniversary restoration of
Liza Minnelli walked the red carpet for the 40th anniversary of Cabaret
Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr and Liza Minnelli on stage during the concert in Lansdowne Road, 04/05/1989 (Part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection).
Liza Minnelli in Cabaret
The starting bid for the custom Bob Mackie gown - "ivory satin with net overlay at shoulders and bodice featuring elaborate pearl and teardrop beading, and princess and marquise cut crystals" - is $2,000 and comes with a special archival box from icollector.com.

401381 02: The Tiffany & Co. web site (www.tiffany.com) shows the bridal registry for singer Liza Minnelli and David Gest. Minnelli and Gest are also registered with Lalique and Bergdorf Goodman. The Tiffany Web site lists their
