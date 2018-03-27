Gallery: Kate Middleton favourite Jenny Packham debuts edgy new 2019 bridal collection at London Bridal Week

Kate Middleton's go-to occasion wear designer Jenny Packham has debuted her newest wedding collection at London Bridal Week - showing a much edgier side than we're used to for the notably boho bridal house.

Jumpsuits and co-ords see the boho bridal design house move in a more modern direction, however an airy, elegant boho thread still ties the British designer to her boho roots

Jumpsuits, co-ords, capes and bold leather biker jackets made their way into the usually soft and safe collection from Packham, adding an air of whimsy and showing her acknowledgement of a more fun, urban feel to current bridal trends.

The collection is not without its glamour however.

Glistening capes are one element to catch the eye in the 2019 offering - a stunning addition to any gown that's guaranteed to make the wearer feel like royalty (an alternative to the veil perhaps, Meghan?) - while delicate, flattering-for-any-figure wide round neck bejewelled bodices provide just enough glimmer to set off an A-line. Packham's penchant for the Gatsby era is present too, with plunging necklines and dazzling embellishments aplenty. Indeed the collection was inspired by a "glamourous, twilight society, their heady abandon and insouciant elegance fuelled by the hazy romance of a balmy summer's evening."

We're predicting the popularity of the Dahlia (below) and the Alba for Irish brides, dresses which take their cue from Packham's most popular looks to date. But for us, the whole collection is a hit.