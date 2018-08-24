Here are some of the wedding dresses you could get your hands on at this leading bridal boutique's huge two-day designer sale

If you're planning to tie the knot over the next few months, now may be the right time to start looking as one of Ireland's leading bridal boutiques has announced that it will be offering their stock at a fraction of its original price as they make way for new designs.

The biannual sample sale of Dublin bridal boutique Sharon Hoey Bridal will see designers such as Kate Middleton favourite Jenny Packham, Suzanne Neville (who designed Christine Bleakley's stunning lace mermaid style wedding gown!), and the modern bride's go-to Rembo Styling, all up for grabs with up to 70% off their original retail price.

The sample sale will take place to make way for the boutique's brand new collections, but given that a good wedding dress never goes out of style there are plenty of gorgeous options in the previous seasons' offerings! The sale will start at 10am on Friday, 31st August and the boutique will be welcoming bargain-hunting brides on the Friday and Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

While no appointment is necessary, Sharon explains that brides will have 45-60 minutes to try on the dresses, when they will have the help of the boutique's in-house stylists to talk through possible alterations and changes that could be made.

And while the dresses are at a cut price, as designer gowns they're still quite the investment. For example, you can get your hands on Jenny Packham's stunning Apache dress for €1700 - which for most brides will still a big chunk of the wedding budget - the RRP of which is an eye-watering €4400.

Still interested? Here are some of the gowns that will be on offer: