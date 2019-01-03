In the market for a wedding dress? This big designer bridal sample sale this weekend might well be worth a visit

If you said 'yes' over Christmas, chances are you're currently still in a whirlwind of celebrations or are getting your head around what wedding planning in modern Ireland now looks like (hint: alpacas are a thing).

And while finding your perfect wedding dress is probably still a little down the to do list (if you don't know where to start, see our first step-by-step guide here) it never hurts to keep an eye out!

Advertisement Lucky then that this weekend, three of Ireland's top bridal boutiques are joining forces to hold a massive sample sale, where designer gúnas are set to be snatched up for under €700. View this post on Instagram The biggest sample sale of designer wedding gowns EVER starts Friday! 🎉 . . . #massivesamplesale #samplesale #sale #weddingdresssale #smartbridesshop #bridalshop #weddingboutique #bride #weddingdress #weddingday #allthingswedding #instapic #weddinginspiration #love #weddinggown #bridetobe A post shared by Smart Brides (@smartbrides) on Jan 2, 2019 at 1:17am PST Smart Brides, Belladonna Bridal and The White Room will host what's tipped to be Ireland's biggest ever designer wedding dress sample sale from Friday 4th January - Sunday 6th January, which will see over 100 designer gowns on offer at knock-down prices. The event will take place in Smart Brides, Portlaoise, Co. Laois, and will see the three boutiques are bringing the best of their designer samples together, which included dresses by Daarlarna, Pronovias, Jesus Peiro and Mikaella Bridal to name a few.

While walk ins are welcome, priority will be given to appointments on the day. To make an appointment request visit smartbrides.ie.

