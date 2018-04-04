Irish designer Yvonne Harrington launches stunning new bridal collection for 2018

Yvonne Harrington began her bespoke design business from her home in Dalkey, Dublin in 2009, running her studio from her sitting room while taking care of her then one-year old daughter.

Over the years Yvonne built up a dedicated fan base who came to her for her meticulous alterations on everything from everyday-wear to occasionwear, and the designer soon built up a successful business providing beautiful communion gowns.

Still based in the family home (although now with her own 200sq ft studio) Yvonne has since expanded her occasion and communion-wear, launching a stunning range of wedding dresses and providing a completely bespoke bridal service for Irish brides looking for that all-too-elusive unique bridal gown for their big day.