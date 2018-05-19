All Sections

Just like Meghan: Five wedding dresses strikingly similar to Meghan's gorgeous Givenchy gown

Meghan has already made her way into the 'most stylish brides of all time' with her modern, minimal bridal look

It's only a few hours since Meghan Markle walked down the aisle with her prince but already her soon-to-be iconic Givenchy gown is inspiring fashion forward brides to be.

Meghan's stunningly subtle Givenchy gown with its bateau neckline and three-quarter length sleeves was reminiscent of a Jackie Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn look - simple, unembellished and statement-making in its understated form.

Of course brides are already scrambling to see some similar, perfectly polished styles, and if you're one of them, we're delighted to say that you shouldn't come up short of choice!

Bridal designer Justin Alexander has some beautiful options in a similar style, and definitely check out Rosa Clara if this look is up your street - they've been designing gowns in this style for years, even while everyone was tripping over themselves for embroidered backs and sheer sleeves.

Another designer to look at if you've a bigger budget is Carolina Herrera - a favourite of Meghan's - and Oscar de la Renta.

Meghan's straight-out-of-leftfield designer might have came as a surprise to many, but her pared-back, effortlessly chic and timeless style will no doubt leave a lasting mark.

Meghan Markle glances back towards her mother, Doria Ragland, as she leaves St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle with Prince Harry following their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Meghan Markle glances back towards her mother, Doria Ragland, as she leaves St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle with Prince Harry following their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage through Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George's Chapel. Saturday May 19, 2018. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage through Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George's Chapel. Saturday May 19, 2018. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
Ines di Santo, Bridal Spring 2018, New York, April 2017
Ines di Santo, Bridal Spring 2018, New York, April 2017
Justin Alexander style 8936
Justin Alexander style 8936
Paula by Rosa Clara
Paula by Rosa Clara
Ines di Santo, Bridal Fall 2017, New York, October 7 2016
Ines di Santo, Bridal Fall 2017, New York, October 7 2016
Justin Alexander style 88027
Justin Alexander style 88027

