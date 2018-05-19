Just like Meghan: Five wedding dresses strikingly similar to Meghan's gorgeous Givenchy gown

It's only a few hours since Meghan Markle walked down the aisle with her prince but already her soon-to-be iconic Givenchy gown is inspiring fashion forward brides to be.

Meghan has already made her way into the 'most stylish brides of all time' with her modern, minimal bridal look

Meghan's stunningly subtle Givenchy gown with its bateau neckline and three-quarter length sleeves was reminiscent of a Jackie Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn look - simple, unembellished and statement-making in its understated form.

Of course brides are already scrambling to see some similar, perfectly polished styles, and if you're one of them, we're delighted to say that you shouldn't come up short of choice!