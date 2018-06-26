Kate Middleton fave Jenny Packham brings back bridal bestsellers to celebrate 30th anniversary

Hands up how many times you've lusted after a gorgeous wedding gúna on Pinterest, only to find it sold out five years ago?

Designer is re-releasing six of their most popular wedding dresses to celebrate 30 years in bridal

You're not alone.

If you're currently on the hunt for 'the one' you've no doubt noticed that some of the most popular wedding dresses doing the rounds on social are often from collections from two, five, and even seven or ten years back, and your chances of getting your hands on it are about as good as you own stitching skills.

Advertisement But if however the gown you've set your sites on is one of the iconic styles from designer to the stars (and to royalty) Jenny Packham, you might just be in luck! Jenny Packham is celebrating thirty years in bride design this year, and to mark the occasion she is re-introducing six of her most popular wedding dresses to date. Style faves Willow, Eden, Azalea, Clare, Joy and Aspen will all be coming back for bride's to get their hands on, much to the joy of many.

The catch is you have to be quick - the dresses are only available in limited numbers and for a limited time, with only two (namely Willow and Eden) available internationally.

The full 'Classics' collection will be available from Jenny Packham's flagship store in London. For a full list of stockists and for more, visit jennypackham.com.

Gallery: Jenny Packham Classics Collection