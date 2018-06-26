All Sections

Wedding Dresses

Kate Middleton fave Jenny Packham brings back bridal bestsellers to celebrate 30th anniversary

Designer is re-releasing six of their most popular wedding dresses to celebrate 30 years in bridal

Hands up how many times you've lusted after a gorgeous wedding gúna on Pinterest, only to find it sold out five years ago?

You're not alone.

If you're currently on the hunt for 'the one' you've no doubt noticed that some of the most popular wedding dresses doing the rounds on social are often from collections from two, five, and even seven or ten years back, and your chances of getting your hands on it are about as good as you own stitching skills.

Advertisement

But if however the gown you've set your sites on is one of the iconic styles from designer to the stars (and to royalty) Jenny Packham, you might just be in luck!

Jenny Packham is celebrating thirty years in bride design this year, and to mark the occasion she is re-introducing six of her most popular wedding dresses to date.

Style faves Willow, Eden, Azalea, Clare, Joy and Aspen will all be coming back for bride's to get their hands on, much to the joy of many.

Azalea by Jenny Packham
Azalea by Jenny Packham

The catch is you have to be quick - the dresses are only available in limited numbers and for a limited time, with only two (namely Willow and Eden) available internationally.

The full 'Classics' collection will be available from Jenny Packham's flagship store in London. For a full list of stockists and for more, visit jennypackham.com.

Gallery: Jenny Packham Classics Collection

Willow by Jenny Packham
Willow by Jenny Packham
Joy by Jenny Packham
Joy by Jenny Packham
Eden by Jenny Packham
Eden by Jenny Packham
Claire by Jenny Packham
Claire by Jenny Packham
Aspen by Jenny Packham
Aspen by Jenny Packham
View Gallery 14 photos
Azalea by Jenny Packham
Azalea by Jenny Packham
November 2011: Kate dazzled in this Grecian style Jenny Packham gown at an event for the National Memorial Arboretum Appeal at St James's Palace.
November 2011: Kate dazzled in this Grecian style Jenny Packham gown at an event for the National Memorial Arboretum Appeal at St James's Palace.
Kate Middleton in the Jenny Packham dress in 2011: Photo: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
Kate Middleton in the Jenny Packham dress in 2011: Photo: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
Wearing a strapless Jenny Packham dress to the 82nd Annual Academyon March 7, 2010 in Hollywood.
Wearing a strapless Jenny Packham dress to the 82nd Annual Academyon March 7, 2010 in Hollywood.
December 2014: She recycled this sensational Jenny Packham gown for another New York event.
December 2014: She recycled this sensational Jenny Packham gown for another New York event.
Rosario Dawson in a stunning Jenny Packham dress at the UK premiere of 'Trance' at The Odeon West End
Rosario Dawson in a stunning Jenny Packham dress at the UK premiere of 'Trance' at The Odeon West End
Adele looks A-list incredible in her Jenny Packham dress, which she wore while accepting the best song gong for Skyfall.
Adele looks A-list incredible in her Jenny Packham dress, which she wore while accepting the best song gong for Skyfall.

Find your perfect venue