New York Bridal Fashion Week: High couture from the Ines Di Santo Spring 2019 Bridal Collection

If full on glamour is your thing, you'll find it in abundance in Ines de Santo's stunning spring 2019 bridal collection.

If everyone else was designing for a modern princess bride, Ines di Santo was designing for a future queen

Glistening ballgowns, bold bouffant sheer sleeves and lavish capes that wouldn't look out of place on in a season finale of The Crown came as standard, with a sprinkle of understated satin sheaths allowing attendees of the show at New York Bridal Fashion Week a breath.

That's not to say this collection was standard bridal. Anything but, in fact.