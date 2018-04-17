Wedding Dresses

New York Bridal Fashion Week: Wedding dresses for the quintessential modern princess bride in Monique Lhuillier's Spring 2019 bridal collection

Breathtaking bridal offerings - each one perfect for a certain Ms. Markle! - from the Filipino-American designer

Monique Lhuillier's signature is romance, so it's no surprise her new collection is fit for a modern day 'princess bride'.