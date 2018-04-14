New York Bridal Market: Dresses for Meghan and Beatrice at the THEIA's very regal Spring 2019 showcase

Body hugging silhouettes dripping with ornate crystal beadwork and tiara-topped models walking the tiled aisle of a grand palace floor - THEIA Couture's spring 2019 bridal showcase at New York Bridal Market this year was anything but subtle.

And why should it be? With all eyes on everything royal wedding for the past few weeks (and indeed for the foreseeable future) creative director Don O'Neill is has offered a knowing nod to all of us currently swept up in royal wedding fever.

He's even called one of the gowns in the collection 'Meghan'.

Advertisement Royal couple aside, THEIA's spring 2019 bridal collection was indeed a feast for the eye, with crystal embellishments, ornate embroidery, plunging necklines, sheer backs and voluminous sleeves as standard in a convoy of gúnas that was anything but uniform. Mermaid styles, fit and flares, sheaths, ballgowns and trumpets all had their time on the aisle, with a something-for-everyone feel to the entire collection. THEIA's signature soft ball skirts were paired with crystal and pearl encrusted bodices, while chantilly lace and silk organza and tulle was layered to give volume and depth - with a light, airy feel.

"THEIA's princess bride is cool, modern, sexy and confident, re-inventing palace protocol for a new age royal family," the designer says.

So, will which one will Meghan's be most like? And will Beatrice opt for something like her namesake style?