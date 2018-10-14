Princess Eugenie breaks with tradition and opts for opulent Zac Posen 'English Rose' second wedding dress

Princess Eugenie broke with tradition for her second wedding dress, opting not to wear white, and choosing an American designer.

She chose a blush gown, apparently inspired by the blush of an English Rose, rather than bridal white from American designer Zac Posen for her reception at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

And while it would be difficult to improve on her classic ceremony dress, designed by Peter Pilotto and Chirstopher De Vos, many feel the floaty Zac Posen reception gown with its cinched in waist is even more impressive than her first.

Advertisement Posen's creations have graced red carpets for the most high profile events and he is known for his draping, corsetry and pleating, all of which are seen in Eugenie's beautiful dress which boasts a chiffon skirt and hand-pleated bodice. The official Royal Family website describe it as 'pin-tucked plissé' which is 'cut on the bias and mixed with signature drapes'. Also, 'The White Rose of York is subtlety embroidered on both the shoulder and back which hold together the cape. The silk for the gown comes from Biddle Sawyer Silk.'

Princess Eugenie wore diamond and emerald drop earrings which were a wedding gift from the groom.

She also wore a hair slide belonging to The Queen, which The Queen has also worn as brooches in the past.

"Queen Victoria’s Wheat-Ear Brooches were originally commissioned by William IV in 1830 for Queen Adelaide. They were passed down to Queen Victoria in 1837, and eventually to The Queen in 1952."