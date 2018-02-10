Roland Mouret addresses reports he'll be designing Meghan Markle's wedding dress

It’s widely believed he’ll be creating the actress' wedding gown when she ties the knot with Britain’s Prince Harry in May, though Mouret made sure he didn’t let any royal secrets slip during a chat with WWD.

“Mmmmm, I don’t want to say. No comment. It’s…there is no comment on that. She’s a friend. And that’s… I can’t say,” he teased.

Advertisement Mouret was talking at the opening of his experiential space Une Chambre en Ville (a room in a town) on Wednesday night,, where he invited clients to discover his latest collection in the top two-levels of his townhouse-turned-boutique in New York. This mimics the design of his Carlos Place flagship store in London, and Mouret shared his enthusiasm for creating a space prioritising the comfort and privacy of customers, before going on to praise his female clientele. “I love so much the way that women are involved about their lives… they’re so unapologetic to be a woman," he told WWD. "And I think it’s great to give them space, and when I’m not there, they can use it. I’m so honest in my way of designing as a creative person that everything I approach has to be really personal. It has to be with me, facing myself, and trying to do things that other people don’t do.”

Mouret went on to explain that the thinking behind Une Chambre en Ville was a place where women "can have a retail experience downstairs" but also where they "can come (to be) at home and interact".