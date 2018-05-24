There's a €24 version of Meghan Markle's sultry Stella McCartney wedding dress and it's quite fabulous

It was many people's favourite look of the day, and now you can get your hands on a very decent replica of the sultry second Stella McCartney wedding dress Meghan Markle wore for the evening reception at the British royal wedding - and for a lot less than the designer version!

It was only a matter of hours before people were sharing the similar styles to the bride's stunning white Givenchy gown (Irish designer Shauna Fay even managed to create a stunning replica of the gúna in just 24 hours!) with the likes of Pronovias, Rosa Clara and Romona Keveza all name checked as go-to designers for similar styles to Meghan's clean, minimalist look.

And now eagle-eyed fashionistas have managed to seek out a strikingly similar style to the bride's second Stella McCartney dress - and it's perfect for brides on a tight budget.

Advertisement The high neck 'extreme split' front maxi dress by Faith is stocked by Boohoo.com and - with 20% off - is available for a very purse friendly €24.00. Of course, at twenty-four quid it's probably not going to have the same fit and feel of Meghan's bespoke Stella, but it might well be worth a fitting anyway. The dress comes in three colours - white, lilac and red, so even if it's not your big day you've still the option to 'Sparkle like Markle' (sorry).

Meghan wore the dress for the couple's exclusive evening reception at Frogmore House, which saw 200 selected guests from the day joining Harry, Meghan and host Britain's Prince Charles for a night of music and dancing.

Meghan accessorised the dress with a stunning statement aquamarine ring from the late Princess Diana's collection, believed to be a special gift from Harry to his new wife, and a a pair of Aquazzura satin shoes which had baby blue soles.

Designer of the sleek second dress Stella McCartney, who said she felt "humbled" to be chosen to dress Meghan Markle for her wedding reception.

She told WWD: "I am so proud and honoured to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design, it has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning sunny royal day."

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also dressed in Stella McCartney to celebrate her daughter's marriage to Harry, wearing a scarlet red, long-sleeve silk dress with suede sandals and a brass coloured box clutch bag.

Stella also dressed a number of stars who attended the wedding service including Amal Clooney in a yellow silk midi dress and Oprah Winfrey in a blush pink dress with a lace trim.