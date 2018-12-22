THEVOW.ie's best of 2018: The best celebrity wedding dresses of the year

From royals to wildlings and socialites to A-list celebrities, this year we saw an array of stars showcasing their bridal style in their own fairy tale days.

THEVOW.ie editor Karen Birney picks her favourite bridal fashion moments from the past year (and some she's still not sure about)

Of course every bride looks incredible on their wedding day no matter what they wear, but there were some that definitely stood out over the year!

10. Claire Holt

Mean Girls star Claire Holt exchanged vows with her fiancé Andrew Joblon in August - with their pet pooch Teddy Holt-Joblon attending the nuptials wearing a 'tuxedo'. He couldn't pull focus from the bride however, who looked magnificent in this form-fitting trumpet style lace dress that was all at once elegant, modern and super sexy. (Side note: Claire's bouquet has been my dream bouquet since 2008!)

Admittedly I knew little about Von Walderdorff in January, however I DID know her fiancé's sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton (the former whom called off her own highly anticipated wedding this year) so had an interest in this rather lavish big day at St Barts. It didn't disappoint, with the bride's beautiful Watters dress the focal point of the elegant celebrations. Watters is a familiar brand for Irish weddings, and is stocked by a number of bridal stores in the country. While Tessa's was a custom gown by the design house, it's not dissimilar to many of the styles in their collection, featuring a beautifully embellished neckline and impossibly pretty skirt. Their collection comprises all sorts of styles from ethereal boho to elegant silk satin dresses and has lots of separates thrown in for good measure so it's an ideal one to check out for those who don't know exactly what they want. (It even has a couple of gowns that are very similar to some of the rest of the dresses in this article now I think of it! Well worth checking out.) 8. Kaitlynn Carter Jenner View this post on Instagram Well this happened over the weekend. 💍❤️ 📷 @mitchpohl A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner) on Jun 4, 2018 at 7:50pm PDT While not exactly the A-list wedding spectacle his step sisters would command, The Hill's star Brody Jenner's wedding was indeed a beautiful one. The couple tied the knot in a fun celebration in Indonesia (sans Kardashian clan) where bride Kaitlynn Carter stunned in a beautiful boho style gown by Australian designers Bo & Luca. Bang on trend with a touch of the traditional, Kaitlynn's beautiful floor-skimming gown featuring bishop sleeves, floral applique, a keyhole neckline and open back was subtle, chic and looked like a joy to wear.

7. Chanel Imam in Zuhair Murad

Victoria's Secret model Chanel Imam wed fiancé Sterling Shepard three months after they got engaged, and while most couples would struggle to pull a big day together in such a short space of time, the supermodel and the sports star pulled theirs off with aplomb. Every detail was perfection, not least the bride's beautiful floral applique V-neck gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. Chanel's bridesmaids wore white Watters gowns to contrast with the bride's peachy hue, while she opted to don a chic short cape over her shoulders for the vows. I particularly love her reception gown (pictured above) which was similar to her ceremony gown but featured a cute pink bow belt which gives this one a youthful, more relaxed feel.

6. Rose Leslie in Elie Saab

Give me a long sleeved wedding dress any day of the week and I'm a happy camper, but pop that long sleeved dress on the real life love of a fictional character whose fantasy series I've just got into and I'm set for life (or at least until I catch up to season 8). While Rose had plenty to compete with by inviting the entire case of one of the biggest TV shows of recent years to her big day, her beaming smile, fiery red hair and gorgeous Elie Saab gown meant all eyes were on her when she arrived to the ceremony hand-in-hand with her proud father. The dress, which featured intricate floral lace embroidery, open back, boat neckline and flattering fit and flare silhouette, reportedly cost over $20K.

7. Karlie Kloss in Dior

Simple and elegant, Karlie's Dior dress had the perfect neckline and most dainty belt and sleeves. And as the saying goes: no fuss, no muss!

6. Sasha Pieterse in Christian Siriano

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha was the epitome of the fairytale bride when she tied the knot with Hudson Sheaffer right here in Ireland earlier this year. Her wow wedding dress - if ever there was one - by designer Christian Siriano was the ideal fit for her Castle Leslie setting. Sultry off-the-shoulder sleeves and a ruffle ball gown skirt that went on for days made this gown every Disney-loving woman's dream.

5. Hilary Swank in Elie Saab

Everything about Hilary Swank's wedding was up my street - right down to the tap dancing (which the bride performed in shoes designed by her pal Christian Louboutin, no less)! The Million Dollar Baby star secretly wed entrepreneur Philip Schneider in summer, wearing an ethereal Elie Saab dress and veil. According to Vogue, the dress was comprised of 25 meters of Chantilly lace, eight meters of silk chiffon, and six meters of organza sillk. It took 150 hours to create, of which 70 hours were focused exclusively on embroidery. Seven people were dedicated to making it - seven people who were possibly a little miffed when she chose to change out of it for the reception! I joke... I just can't imagine ever wanting to take a gown like this off if I had the option!

4. Kaley Cuoco in Reem Acra

If ever there was a bride who just went for it the second time round it was Kaley Cuoco. Tying the knot with her equestrian fiancé Karl Cook in an animal themed wedding with everything from shoe shine stations to giant pampas flower horse shoe ceremony backdrops, her big day had it all - including a Reem Acra cape I'd imagine she still wears around the house with her PJs. Her spaghetti strap A-line dress in the same lace was pretty and a perfect fit, and while the Tadashi Shoji catsuit she wore for the reception wouldn't be my taste, she absolutely wasn't looking for anyone's opinion on it.

3. Felicity Jones in Erdem

Star Wars star Felicity Jones married director Charles Guard in a private wedding in June. Very few photos of the wedding emerged until the couple shared their official snaps with Vanity Fair a month later, and we were all introduced to the joy that was Felicity's stunning vintage-inspired Erdem dress. Embroidered trellis cuffs, a high ruffle neck and beautiful buttons front and back, the bride's custom-made couture gown was elegant, sophisticated and timeless, while being flattering and unique. A pretty silk bow adorned the waist at the back of the dress, while the bride finished the look off with pearl hair clips throughout her up do and a simple tiered veil. Side note: Her bouquet was also sheer perfection.

2. Meghan Markle in Stella McCartney

I liked her Givenchy, I really did, and then she waltzed out in this number and looked so comfortable and chic and like a lot of people I decided that was the wedding dress I was going to associate with Meghan Markle in the future. Halter necks terrify me, but Meghan's shoulders were sculpted to be on display. The Hollywood glamour, the white against her skin, the swish of that skirt - perfection.

1. Princess Eugenie in Zac Posen

I remember being half asleep in bed when Kensington Palace Instagrammed this snap of Eugenie in her breathtaking Zac Posen reception dress. Needless to say I was wide awake for hours after ("everyone LOOK at her!") I don't think I've ever seen such a perfect gown.

Still on the fence about...

Mandy Moore in Rodarte

At first I loved this - Pink! Puffy! Vintage-inspired! Mandy Moore! But the more I looked at it the more I realised it was just that - a pink puffy dress on Mandy Moore. Pop that pink puffy dress on anyone else and it's more of an 80s rom com costume (albeit the one at the end, when she's all that, apparently.) Saying that, I love the Needle & Thread version of the dress which costs a considerable amount less, so maybe I just have cheap taste.

Millie MackIntosh in Halfpenny London

Those sleeves. I wore detachable sleeves when I was going through a Buffy-inspired fashion phase around the 15/16 mark. The sleeves were part of a crop top... which I routinely wore with a pair of leather pants... and boots. I wore that outfit to school on a special non-uniform day when everyone else took the chance to don their comfiest tracky pants and hoodies. I wasn't Millie MackIntosh. Or Sarah Michelle Gellar for that matter. It still makes me cringe.

Denise Richards in Mark Zunino

Denise's designer got a little bit of flack for this dress, when he revealed it took him just a day to make (cue Tweets of 'what did you do with the other twenty hours' etc) and while if I'm honest I'm not crazy on the style myself, it works for the Bond star. The strapless romper micro mini shows off her legs with a little tulle overlay skirt to make it a little more 'bridal' and by all accounts the bride loved it: "We slipped it on Denise. Aaron's eyes lit up. Denise had an enormous smile, and said, 'This is it!'" recalled Mark, "The relaxed aesthetic of the romper with detachable over-skirt was the perfect look of sexy sophistication, playful and ultimately romantic."

