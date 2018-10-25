Wedding dresses: Strength and fragility find harmony in THEIA Couture Fall 2019

From modest, elegant embroidered sheaths and red-carpet look liquid satins and barely-there backs to ethereal, dreamy tulle skirts the stuff of royal wedding dreams, THEIA Couture is seeking to be the bridal designer for every woman with its Fall 2019 collection - and could well have pulled it off.

Balancing the 'fragility and power' of femininity, creative director Don O'Neill has created an eclectic collection of gorgeous gowns that each play to the strengths of the wearer.

Interestingly, this collection started out for the head designer, Kerryman Don with an entirely different focus - a floral theme that brought with it a lighter, airier feel to gowns.

Advertisement However, as time went on (and, as we now know, after pausing his bridal designs to create a little white number for a certain Ms Markle to wear in Fiji in October!) the direction changed to altogether more classic and ultimately timeless tailored styles. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend an official welcome at Consular House in Tonga on the first day of their visit to the country "Fall 2019 began its journey inspired by the fragile feminine beauty of flowers," according to THEIA. "However as winds of change swept across the world, it became increasingly more important to embrace and exalt the female strength and power that co-exists in harmony with this fragile beauty, and to acknowledge the courage and bravery required to speak their truths." Indeed, it follows that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, and indeed many of the women shaping current discourse across the globe, were very much in-mind when the latter designs of the collection finally came together.

Plunging necklines and shimmering sparkles give a glamorous edge to several of the designs, while the exquisite cut of elegantly defined silhouettes is emphasised through intricate hand-embroidered embelishments.

And don't get us started on those barely-there backs.

There's truly something for every bride's style here - take a look.

For more and to shop THEIA visit theiacouture.com