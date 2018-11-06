What to wear to a winter wedding - five key trends

Dressing for a winter wedding is in no way the most straight-forward sartorial situation, but there are plenty of ways and means to look super chic for your mate's big day - without compromising on your cosiness!

From elegant jewel tones and sensuous velvets to shimmering sequins and trendy tailored suits, winter wedding guests can toast the newlyweds in style with these ultra luxe looks

Thankfully, gone are the days when you couldn't wear black to a wedding, which opens up an entire wardrobe of past outfits to accessorise with whimsical clutch purses, statement print scarves and colourful costume jewellery. Basically, before you start to panic purchase, don't be afraid to break out that trusted LBD for the BD!

Colour-wise, jewel tones are having a moment this season, so opt for emerald green, bold mustard or regal-feel navy as your base and work from there. Don't rule out the other colours of the rainbow however - a multi-coloured sequin skirt paired with a cosy cable knit jumper will absolutely translate to a fabulous festive wedding.

Elsewhere, think sensuous velvet dresses, shimmering sequined separates and chic and sophisticated trouser suits all topped off with heavy, masculine tailored overcoats and you really can't go wrong... Winter-friendly accessories When it comes to accessories, a pair of jewel tone leather gloves (we love these duo leather suede gloves from & Other Stories) will add an instant femme fatale feel to any outfit, while having a durable downpour umbrella with you in the car is a no-brainer. If you're doing headwear, keep in mind you could be in for stormy weather. Forgo the feather fascinator in favour of a chic pillbox hat - like this exquisite red Suzanne Bettley number from House of Fraser - and make sure you've some extra pins on-hand for any intricate up dos.

Footwear wise, while you may be tempted to go for a pair of opulent ochre suede bow mules, keep the wedding venue layout in mind (distance from ceremony to reception, reception to accommodation) and remember these won't do well in puddles. Equally, strappy heels may not cut it in the cold, so consider pumps instead - or perhaps a pair of chic leather Zara ballerinas could do the trick (at least to have in your bag for later). Don't rule out a chelsea boot either - these can add an edginess to sequin or floral numbers and will mean you get to pop a pair of socks on too!

Winter wedding guests: Key trends

1. The Suit

We've fully embraced tailoring as a trend, and trouser suits are a girls best friend for a winter wedding this year.

Check out Zara's exquisite jacquard options and effortlessly chic velvet numbers - if you love the look it may be worth investing in an impossibly chic set of checked separates from Paul Costelloe.

2. Velvet Luxe

Rich autumn hues continue to warm into the winter months - and there's no way they look more opulent then in a sensuous velvet fabric.

Pop a pair of high dernier tights under a short wrap dress to feel extra cosy, or just go all out with a bold velvet jumpsuit - you'll be the envy of everyone!

3. Jewel Tones

Think warm mustards, forest greens and deep blues and navy as the basis of your winter wedding palette and keep accessories to a minimum. Pair various tones for bonus style points!

4. Cover up

There's nothing quite like a decent coat to keep you feeling chic and cosy going from A-B, and for a wedding it's no different. (Note: Don't be afraid to don your winter fave over your occasionwear and if it doesn't feel a little too dressed down, try adding a belt or draping a big blanket-style scarf over it instead of splurging on something new.)

5. Shimmering Sequins

Last but not least, with winter being the season of sequins, what better excuse could you need to get your shimmer on than at a wedding?! Pair a gorgeous glittery pencil skirt with a simple cami and throw a cropped knit over it to see you from day to night whatever the weather - and be prepared for the photographer to follow you around the dancefloor as you light it up later in the night!