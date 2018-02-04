Fergie is snubbed again as she 'won't be invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding'

Preparation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markles' wedding has been in full swing for months, and now Kensington Palace is finally ready to send out the coveted invitations.

The guest list is being carefully pieced together by the palace, to ensure that it's politically and socially correct.

The prince has reportedly been advised that inviting his friends Barack and Michelle Obama to his wedding could cause further strain on British/US relations.

Advertisement It is also understood that one person in particular – Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York – hasn’t made the royal invitation list, according to the Daily Mail. Fergie will no doubt be disappointed, since her daughter Eugenie is close to Prince Harry. Fergie went skiing with Harry and Cressida Bonas in 2013, and the Prince is close to Eugenie whom he considers to be a party-pal and kindred spirit, but not close enough apparently to swing her mum an invitation.

And the royal wedding, on May 19, will come before Eugenie’s wedding, also at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, in October.

Fergie was not invited to the wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince Williams’ wedding and was transparently disappointed at the snub.

"I wanted to be there with my girls-to be getting them dressed and to go as a family," she said at the time.