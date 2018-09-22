Former Victoria's Secret Angel Karlie Kloss's wedding look is inspired by Meghan Markle

The former Victoria's Secret Angel "glam plan" for her big day will be inspired by the Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with Prince Harry earlier this year.

Asked if anyone in particular was a source of inspiration before her wedding day, she told Refinery 29: "Meghan Markle. She looked gorgeous on her wedding day. I feel it's a day that you want to just feel happy, beautiful, and not stressed. I think what makes someone most beautiful, especially on their wedding day, is when that glow comes from the inside.

Advertisement "I'm still kind of enjoying the engagement bliss, but I'm definitely somebody who opts for 'less is more' when it comes to beauty. I love a strong lip or a strong eye, but I would want to keep it more natural. For hair, an updo is pretty logical. Get it out the way, so you can dance and have a good time."

Karlie and her long time beau Joshua Kushner are reportedly planning to get married next year.

A source said: "They want their wedding to be an understated affair.

They're planning to get married next spring or summer on his family farm in New Jersey. They don't want it to be stuffy at all. She wants

things to be romantic and easy."

Karlie and Joshua have remained mostly private about their romance since they began dating in 2012, but the model previously revealed she was "definitely not planning on falling in love" with him and that she feels love is best when it is spontaneous as it is one of those things

that you "can't anticipate or plan".

She explained: "I was definitely not planning on falling in love. But I think that's the thing about it, you can't anticipate or plan it."