These are the most popular father-daughter dance song requests at Irish weddings

The father-daughter dance at a wedding is often one of the stand-out moments of the day.

We asked two of the country's top wedding bands what tunes make the perfect father / daughter dance music around Ireland

And if you're lucky enough to have your daddy there for yours, you should absolutely take advantage of it - it'll be a moment you treasure for life.

Choosing a song to dance to together is a great way to involve your dad in your wedding plans - so a week or two before the big day, sit down for a pint or a cup of tea with him under the guise of choosing a tune, and you might even find he has plenty more good suggestions for the day too!

Advertisement Father-daughter dance lessons Another thing you could do to maximise the time spent with your pa ahead of the big day is to take some dance lessons together. It's a nice idea that will help him to feel involved, and a great way to spend some quality time together, just the two of you. There are quite a few of dance companies in Ireland who offer wedding programs for the all-important 'first dance', as well as lessons for fathers and daughters. Rates can start from around €50 per hour on average. Check out DanceSport Federation of Ireland or Justdance.ie for lessons nationwide or indeed have a look at the notice boards in your local parish or supermarkets. For an added 'wow factor' try to keep your lessons secret so that the impact when you hit the dancefloor is even bigger! So without further adieu, we present the most popular song requests for the father-dance in Ireland, courtesy of two of the Ireland's top wedding bands...

Top Father / Daughter Dance songs

My Girl, The Temptations Daughter, Lowden Wainwright III Butterfly Kisses, Bob Carlyle Isn't She Lovely, Stevie Wonder Just the Way you are, Billy Joel The way you look tonight, Frank Sinatra I loved her first, Heartland What A Wonderful World, Louis Armstrong That’s Amore, Dean Martin

Songs 2 - 5 suggested by Shane McGrath of Harlequin. For more on Harlequin Band, visit harlequinband.ie. Songs 6 - 9 as suggested by Glen of A Few Good Men. For more on A Few Good Men, visit afewgoodmenband.com.

Both bands included 'My Girl' by The Temptations in their top 5 list.

Some other suggestions for an alternative father - daughter dance: