'Veils are very pretty, guests will stand on them' - Irish wedding photographer lays out 50 brutally honest tips for brides and grooms

Dublin wedding photographer Katie Kavanagh has learned a lot from shooting over 100 Irish weddings - including why brides should forgo the clear bra straps, and why cheap red carpets do more harm than good

The get the shots, and they get the goss. Like camera wielding ninjas they look on from the shadows, documenting the day and capturing fleeting moments to be passed on to the next generation.

It makes sense, then, that these guys are brimming with some of the best advice in the business, and not just about how to look good on front of the lens (although those tips are whole-heartedly welcome too of course) but about getting your timings right, why to think twice before choosing your bridesmaids, and how to make sure everyone finds the venue - without annoying you with phonecalls the week before (SO important).