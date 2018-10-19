What's on this weekend: Wedding dates for your diary

Find out what's going on in the world of weddings this week with our guide to wedding venue open days across the country.

Inchydoney Island Lodge wedding showcase in Cork

Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, nestled into the West Cork Coast, is inviting are inviting couples to take a closer look at how the hotel could make their dream day a reality at their wedding showcase this weekend. Brides and grooms will be able to view the wedding room, and taste some of the beautiful dishes created by head chef Adam Medcalf and his team.

Inchydoney can cater for both intimate and larger weddings, accommodating up to 300 guests with 67 deluxe ocean view rooms and 12 apartments in peaceful surroundings. Doors will be open for their wedding showcase between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday 21st October. For more visit inchydoneyisland.com/en/wedding-showcase/

Advertisement Killashee House Hotel autumn wedding fair in Kildare Killashee House Hotel Just over thirty minutes drive from Dublin, Kildare's Killashee Hotel is set to host their autumn wedding open day this weekend where their dedicated team will take couples through what the hotel has to offer for their nuptials. Killashee's newly-refurbiished ballroom will be on show, and couples will be invited to peruse the hotel's various personalised packages to see how this Sunday and in early December, where the dedicated wedding team will show you all Killashee Hotel has to offer and discuss personalised packages, availability and give you a chance to see the newly refurbished ballroom. Open day hours are Sunday 21 October 2.00-7.00pm. Killashee Hotel offers both pre and post wedding options and can cater for numbers from 40 guests to above 250 guests. For more see killasheehotel.com

Aoibhin Garrihy hosts a wedding information day at The Lodge at Ashford Castle

The magnificent Lodge at Ashford Castle will open its doors to welcome future wedding couples on their open day on October 28th. MC for the event Aoibhín Garrihy will be on-hand to share her advice and tips from her own wedding journey, while bridal boutique Bella Bleu will host a bridal fashion show showcasing their unique designer and vintage inspired gowns. Guests will enjoy an elegant reception on arrival at 1pm with prosecco and canapés on offer as wedding co-ordinator Claire Moran and her team will be on hand to show couples around the beautiful spaces available at The Lodge. There will also be the the chance to win a luxury cruise for two worth €2500. Places are limited and registration is essential. For more details visit thelodgeac.com

Designer bridal and bridesmaids trunk shows at Tamem Michael

From now until the beginning of November, Tamem Michael will be hosting a string of exclusive trunk shows, where future brides are invited to view the latest collections from some of the world's biggest bridal designers. Kenneth Winston, Riki Dalal and Italian couturier Eddy K (pictured), as well as beautiful bridesmaids styles from True Bridal.

Award-winning Irish designer Paula King will also showcase her latest TM Couture for Tamem Michael collection between 9 - 17th November. Brides-to-be wishing to attend trunk shows and view exclusive collections at Tamem Michael, located just off the M50 in Fashion City, Ballymount, can book an appointment by calling 01 4295052 or emailing info@tamemmichael.com. For more vist www.tamemmichael.com

Langton House Hotel, Kilkenny and Set Theatre open day

The award-winning Langton House Hotel will host their wedding open day on Sunday, 21st October. The event is a wedding date not to be missed, when couples can view the Langton Ballroom and stunning Set Theatre dressed as if it was for the big day. Couples are invited to pop in between 2pm and 5pm for a look around and, if they're interested, can take a personalised tour guided by a member of our wedding team. For more info contact Seán on 0567765133, weddings@langtons.ie or Skype: seanread@langtons.ie

Have a date for our diary? Contact THEVOW.ie editor Karen at kbirney@independent.ie with all the details!