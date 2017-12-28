€1.2m alternative wedding venue announced for Ireland's 'Wild Atlantic Way'

As newly engaged couples the country over celebrate their big news, a new Irish wedding venue has been announced for the west coast.

Adding to the new crop of 'unique' wedding venues popping up around the country, Hotel Doolin have announced the €1.2m development of a new 'Events Barn', which comes complete with BBQ and pizza ovens, outdoor covered terraces, open air fires and seating area.

Designed by Sligo architects Noji, the structure was created to complement the heritage of one of the popular 'Wild Atlantic' destination, and will open in March 2018.

Advertisement The fully sound-proofed venue replaces a marquee structure that has become quite the popular spot for Irish weddings in the west. "Doolin’s popularity as a village is well known and over the years we had so many people wanting to get married here but hadn’t the facilities to deliver in the way we wanted but come March we will," said Hotel Doolin Manager Donal Minihane. "Couples coming to Doolin typically look for something different. They don’t want the standard function-room experience so that’s why we have come up with this particular design. It’s perfect for the area.”

According to Hotel Doolin, the facility will support 20 full-time jobs and will deliver a €2million annual financial injection to the area.

When it comes to weddings, Minihane says couples want exclusivity and privacy, which is what they will get when they have their big day at the barn; the grounds and hotel bedrooms will be exclusively reserved for wedding couples and their guests.

“We’re running a sustainable operation here. The design of the Events Barn is all built around environmental sustainability. But we also want to ensure we can keep the quality at a high level so we are limiting the number of weddings to two a week – typically one during the week and the other at the weekends."

The new events barn will also play host to the Doolin Folk Festival and the Doolin Writers’ Weekend as well as one off concerts and local events.

Noji architect John Monahan believes the space fits the needs of modern weddings with its southern facing roof and clever set-up.

“The Wedding Barn bridges the traditions of a utilitarian building enclosing a courtyard and the modern needs of a low energy contemporary wedding venue," he says.

"The frame hints at the typical farmyard sheds while allowing a clear span of the internal spaces. The design maximises solar gain with strip roof lights on the Southern roof, space heating through air to water heat pumps and ventilation via a heat recovery system.“

"The main event space is separated from the bar by a clever series of sliding barn doors to allow versatility of use.

A new bar has also been set for the experience people will have at a wedding and the effect this venue will have on the environment.”