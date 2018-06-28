All-out glamour: Peek inside this exclusive private Irish country house wedding venue

Browsing through the reams of real wedding articles on THEVOW is one of the nicest ways to get a good glimpse inside some of Ireland's top wedding venues, but sometimes for the ultimate in inspiration, a flat out, full on, glamour-heavy bridal inspiration editorial is the only way to go.

Take a glimpse inside one of Ireland's newest private wedding venues in this stunning shoot by Petal & Twine and photographer White Cat Studio

Which is why when we spotted this stunning shoot inside one of Ireland's most beautiful, exclusive and private country house wedding venues, we just had to share it.

Styled and conceived by photographer Egle Laukte from White Cat Studio, and the brilliant Gabi from boutique styling studio Petal & Twine in Cork, and including some top Irish wedding suppliers including Meadow Florists and MS Cupcake Cork, it brings together some ultra romantic decor and details to produce some seriously dreamy wedding day inspiration in the gorgeous venue of Gloster House in Offaly.

"It's location in the midlands of Ireland at the foot of the Slieve Bloom mountains between the Georgian town of Birr and the medieval town of Roscrea created the ideal classical yet enchanting atmosphere," says Gabi of Petal & Twine. Inspired by 18th century French aristocratic fashion, glamour and elegance, Gabi and Egle set about creating something brilliant; "an extravaganza." "The bigger the better," says Gabi. "From the frills of the bride's gown to the delicate pale pink roses on the wedding cake, every detail was elaborate and ostentatious. Even the house itself was built to impress with its tall columns, large bright entrance hall, magnificent fireplaces and gallery of portraits and paintings."

About Gloster House

The shoot features the gorgeous Gloster House in Offaly as its backdrop. The family-run Gloster House is a relatively new addition to wedding venues as of 2016. Private and elegant, Gloster House offers a bespoke take on each of their weddings, so couples have full use of the house to themselves and their guests and are free to run their wedding how they want themselves.

The 300 year old venue only hosts a limited number of weddings per year, and owners Tom and Mary Alexander operate a one-wedding-per-week policy. There are a number of reception rooms within the house, so intimate parties can also be held within the venue's luxurious walls. For weddings of up to 150, the natural light filled garden room and conservatory makes for a relaxed and stylish setting, while larger weddings can be accommodated in a marquee within the venue's historic gardens.

Shoot Credits

Photographer: White Cat Studio | Stylist: Petal & Twine | Flowers: Meadow.ie | Cakes: MS Cupcake Cork | Suit: Salinger’s | Dress: Laura Kate’s Bridal Boutique | Make Up Artist: MakeUp By Lola | Hair Artist: Hairpassion | Male Model: Nathan Adams | Female Model: Evita Volginaite | Venue: Gloster House