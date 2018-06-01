FAO foodie couples: Indulge in some fabulous fish (and perhaps even find your wedding wine!) at this sumptuous seafood event

The Seafood Sensations Supper is for one night only in the g Hotel, Galway

Planning a wedding around sumptuous nibbles is the dream for many brides, grooms - and of course for their guests. And if you're hoping to introduce some of Ireland's finest fresh fish and - perhaps more importantly for some - delicious French wines into your big day, this event could be for you.

Galway’s only 5 star hotel, the g Hotel has created a scrumptious Seafood Sensations Supper, which will be the menu for one night only on Thursday June 28th in Restaurant gigi’s.

Advertisement The event will mark the arrival of SeaFest, which runs from June 29th until July 1st at Galway Harbour. Priced at €60 per person, each guest will enjoy a five course fish supper with each dish uniquely paired with a different fine wine courtesy of the Galway based importers ‘The Vineyard’. Sourced from the 50-hectare Domaine des Roches Neuves situated in the appellation of Saumur-Champigny in the Loire Valley, this winery is run by Thierry Germain - a leading light in Organic and Bio wines in France.

The menu is still being finalised but guests can expect the sort of calibre of fish dish that restaurant gigi’s at the g Hotel is renowned for - think Pan Fried Fillet of Silver Hake, Soy Glazed Monkfish and their very special Seafood Sensation.

Now if that's not an excuse for a wedding planning date night, what is?!

To book a table, call 091 865200 or email eat@theg.ie*.

*Credit card details are required when making the reservation and will be charged one week in advance. For more information on the g Hotel’s upcoming events, visit their website and follow them on social media @theghotel.