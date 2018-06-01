All Sections

Harry and Meghan's wedding candles are available in Ireland

Now you too could smell like the royal wedding (at least your room could)!

Britain's Prince Harry and his US actress wife Meghan Markle's wedding was no doubt one of the most talked about nuptials of the decade, and already we're seeing the myriad ways it's influencing other nuptials.

But while everything from the dress to the decor and food will no doubt have given designers and wedding planners a few ideas, there's another - less obvious - way to add some regal cheer to your big day.

It has been revealed that the royal wedding was scented by candles from cult favourite Diptyque, a luxury French perfume brand which is available from Brown Thomas in Ireland.

The candles burned in both Meghan and Harry's hotel rooms as they dressed for the day ahead, and were also aflame in St. George's Chapel, setting the tone and relaxing guests as they arrived.

Why burn scented candles at a wedding, you ask?

Diptyque Rose candle (€46 at Brown Thomas)
Diptyque Rose candle (€46 at Brown Thomas)

"The same way you choose your flowers and music, it's another way to allow your personality and style to be reflected," Amanda Morgan managing director at Diptyque told InStyle. "After the wedding, you can use the fragrance in your home to help remember the day."

Suits you: Meghan dons a wedding dress in Suits
Suits you: Meghan dons a wedding dress in Suits

While specific scent has not been confirmed, Diptyique only offer three floral scents; Baies, Rose, and Figuier, so you've a good chance of picking 'the one'.

If you're planning to pop them in the budget for your own big day however, you may want to confine them to the one room, as they carry quite the price tag at €50 per candle.

Diptyque gift set
Diptyque gift set

If you're planning to 'treat yo'self', check out the full range of Diptyque at Brown Thomas, including the Di Son soap (€20), diffuser (€40),

Diptyque Tubereuse Room Fragrance 150ml €50, Brown Thomas
Diptyque Tubereuse Room Fragrance 150ml €50, Brown Thomas
Diptyque Rose Delight Scented Oval €42, Brown Thomas
Diptyque Rose Delight Scented Oval €42, Brown Thomas
View Gallery 14 photos
Diptyque candle, €44, Brown Thomas
Diptyque candle, €44, Brown Thomas
Diptyque Philosykos Hand and Body Lotion 200ml €45 Brown Thomas
Diptyque Philosykos Hand and Body Lotion 200ml €45 Brown Thomas
Do Son Soap 150g, €20 Brown Thomas
Do Son Soap 150g, €20 Brown Thomas
Baies Hourglass Diffuser 75ml Refill €40, Brown Thomas
Baies Hourglass Diffuser 75ml Refill €40, Brown Thomas
Diptyque
Diptyque
Diptyque's Eau des Sens
Diptyque's Eau des Sens
Diptyque Rosaviola scented candle.
Diptyque Rosaviola scented candle.
Volutes by Diptyque: A new fragrance from French perfume house Diptique is always something to get excited about. This magical scent has notes of tobacco and honey. €88
Volutes by Diptyque: A new fragrance from French perfume house Diptique is always something to get excited about. This magical scent has notes of tobacco and honey. €88

