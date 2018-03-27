'It really is a one-off' - Irish country house wedding venue Longueville House named 'Best Breakfast' at national awards

You may not realise it now, as you're pulling your hair out trying to make sure the make-up artist has the right address, or that your shoes are at least somewhat worn in, that when the day is done, the morning you wake up as a married couple and share glorious moments with your nearest and dearest (and possibly hungoverist), that doing so over a fabulous fry is another one for the memory bank.

And one place you're sure to be well catered for in that case then is the dreamy Longueville House in Cork, which was recently named the best country house breakfast at the Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards in association with Failte Ireland.

Advertisement The O'Callaghan family's 18th century manor house near Mallow took home the prize for best breakfast, as it was praised for its fresh farm and garden supply, and fabulous artisanal produce - including the famous Longueville House Cider and Irish Apple Brandy. "There are a few special places where the breakfast offering is so outstanding that it’s a reason in itself for visiting," said Aisling O'Callaghan. "The ham and bacon, in particular, are exceptional and a visit to the pigs in their woodland idyll is a must. Smoked Blackwater salmon too, of course, free range eggs, delicious fruits in season, cloudy apple juice, honey, freshly baked breads and homemade preserves… it really is a one-off, a genuine taste of north Cork."

The Irish Breakfast Awards celebrates the 'best of the best' in the Irish hospitality industry, with categories including brunch and breakfast foods.

"Aside from shining a spotlight on the meal that can only be described as the Cinderella of the Irish culinary scene, these are the only Awards [with the exception of the Euro-Toques Food Awards, which are nominated by member chefs] where the main aim is to link the best Irish food producers with those who prepare and serve food to the public," said Georgina Campbell.

Luxury venue Ashford Castle was named the top spot for breakfast in the 5* category, while Carrig Country House & Restaurant, Killorglin, Co Kerry and Whitepark House, Ballycastle, Co Antrim came highly commended in the country house offering.