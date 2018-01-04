Penneys' new Home collection features gorgeous decor perfect for weddings

Penneys have been absolutely nailing homeware in recent years, with cosy bedding, cute candles and beautiful boho-style wall decor offering budget-conscious guys and gals the opportunity to give their pads a new lease of life on an almost seasonal basis.

New homeware features copper candle holders and more decor that could make your big day decor really special

And this season, they've even included some gorgeous pieces that would make for gorgeous wedding day decor for brides and grooms wanting to add a little extra sparkle to their tables.

Their latest home collection sees a continuation of the chic copper trend that had a major moment in weddings last year, with stylish candle holders and desk lamps offering a hint of the exposed industrial-feel many stylish couples embraced in their wedding palette.

Advertisement 'Restore and Nurture', a range Primark notes is all about an 'effortless, wholesome aesthetic', features several pieces perfect for big day decor, if you have the vision to carry it off! Here's some ways you could use the Penneys pieces in your big day decor: - Primark's copper peg board could form a feature wall of Polaroid photos or even a table plan when several boards are placed together

- Create a hygge style centrepiece at tables by mixing different style of candle holders and vases - including the cement metallic votive (€4) vanilla and cashmere candle, industrial tin candle (€4) filled with greenery - the large faux plant marble pot (€8)

- At €6 per pack of four the rose gold cutlery might be a steep investment for a wedding of 100 guests, but it is less than the cost of hiring from some event planners!*

- Use the cute metallic photo clip holders on each place setting and pop each guest's name in the holder - or if you're looking to make it extra personal, your favourite photo of them

*Penneys' cutlery set is part of their Hygge collection released in October 2017