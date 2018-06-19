Wedding inspiration: Modern Irish style at the mystical Slane Castle

Looking for some inspiration for a stunning, greenery-filled Irish wedding?

Evocative, atmospheric, and brimming with inspiration - this Slane Castle wedding inspiration shoot is one for the books

Well look no further than today's stunning wedding shoot in Slane Castle, Co. Meath.

Sent in to THEVOW.ie by talented hair stylist Lorraine Browne, the romantic shoot - from photographers Paul Kelly and Joe Carr - is sure to get your creative juices flowing - as it did for a host of super talented Irish wedding suppliers involved.

With beautiful gowns by Sarah Foy Couture and weddingdresses.ie, and gorgeous groomswear by Louis Copeland & Sons, models Stephanie (with make-up by Niamh Connolly) and Wayne from Catwalk Models were styled to perfection, mirroring the stately yet informal surroundings of the mythical Slane Castle. We especially love the beautiful bouquets by Flowers by Moira, the elegant invitation suite by Creative Edge - and that wedding sweet by Creative Cakes that look way too pretty to eat. Don't miss the video too. By Richard Finlay of Bride & Groom Films it shows the sunning Slane Castle and Slane Irish Whiskey at its finest.

The Credits

Photography: Paul Kelly & Joe Carr, Assisted by: Flora Guerra, Mira Killiomäki | Video: Richard Finlay, Bride & Groom Films | Venue: Slane Castle & Slane Irish Whiskey | Wedding dresses: Sarah Foy Couture & weddingdress.ie | Groomswear: Louis Copeland & Sons | Hair: Lorraine Browne Hair | Make-up: Niamh Connolly | House Coat: Wilde by Design | Accessories: Jules Bridal Jewellery| Invitations: Creative Edge | Cake: Creative Cakes | Flowers: Flowers by Moira | Fragrances: Joe Browne & Burren Perfumery| Irish Wolfhounds: Guliagh Kennels | Rings: My Irish Jeweller