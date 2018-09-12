What's on this weekend: A great big gathering of brides in Coppers and some amazing alternative wedding venues open their doors

Find out what's going on in the world of weddings from venue open days to national and local wedding fairs, bridal sales and everything in between!

A charity event aims to smash a world record while some of the Dublin's most unique wedding venues invite couples to wedding fairs with a difference

A wedding venue with a difference

If amazing food and a chic setting are top priorities for your wedding, get yourself along to Medley in the heart of Dublin's city centre this evening for a wedding event with a difference. The beautiful city venue located on Fleet Street will open its doors this evening, Wednesday 12th from 6pm - 9pm to welcome couple to experience all the venue has to offer. Guests will be treated to drinks and canapés on arrival, followed by a sit down main course when they will also experience some brilliant musicians who will entertain and inspire. This is an exclusive event, and couples are asked to RSVP to secure a place by emailing directly at niamh@medley.ie.

'World's largest gathering of brides'

Ireland is aiming to set a new world record for the largest gathering of brides this weekend with 'Rock the Frock 2018', in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation, Pieta House and the 180th Scout Group. Rock the Frock is inviting brides both past, present (sure pop over if you're getting married nearby!) and future to pop on their wedding gúnas and be part of an effort to set a new Guinness World Record for the world's largest gathering of brides. There will be a live DJ on the day, and the event kicks off on Saturday 15th September at 2pm at Copper Face Jacks, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2. Tickets are priced at €20, going to three worthy causes, and can be purchased here.

Designer Dresses

Sharon Hoey in Dublin will host a Jenny Packham trunk show on the weekend of the 22nd and 23rd September. The event will give brides a first look at the 2019 collection from the celebrated designer, who is exclusive to Sharon Hoey's boutique in Ireland. Taking place over two days, appointments from 10am - 6pm are on a one-to-one basis. To arrange a viewing, call Sharon or Orla on 01 676 2772.

A huge wedding dress sale continues at The Bridal Venue in Glasnevin, Dublin, where brides-to-be are invited to pop in and nab their dream dress at a serious discount. Sale is until stocks last. For more details visit thebridalvenue.ie/sale or call 01 8308795.

The List: Wedding fairs this weekend

Ulster

The Culloden Estate & Spa, Belfast - The 5 star Culloden Estate and Spa in Belfast will host its autumn 2018 wedding showcase this Sunday, 16th September from 1pm - 4pm. The 'Perfect Bliss' fair will play host to over 50 exhibitors as well as fashion shows at 2pm and 3pm. For more visit hastingshotels.com/culloden-estate-and-spa/wedding_show.

Everglades Hotel, Derry - This Sunday 16th January the Everglades Hotel will hold a wedding showcase from 1pm - 4pm with a bridal fashion show taking place at 2.30pm. There will be plenty of wedding suppliers on hand on the day to answer any questions couples have about a wedding in the Derry venue. Over 50 Exhibitors Lots of spot prizes to give away on the day. Admission is free. T: 028 7132 1066 or visit hastingshotels.com.

Connaught

The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens, Kerry - The newly renovated 5 star Dunloe Hotel & Gardens, in Beaufort, Killarney will hold an exclusive wedding event this Sunday, 16th September 2018. This event is by appointment only. To book a consultation with the hotel's wedding team, email weddings@thedunloe.com or call +353 64 66 44111.

Maryborough Hotel, Cork - The privately owned Maryborough Hotel will open its doors to potential wedding couples this Sunday 16th September from 2pm - 5pm. The 18th century manor house, located within walking distance of Douglas Village in County Cork is inviting couples to book in for a private appointment where limited spaces are available. To register email rsvp@maryborough.ie.

Clayton Hotel Galway - The Clayton Hotel Galway's award-winning wedding planning team will be on-hand Sunday Spetember 16th to welcome potential wedding couples to their gorgeous Galway venue. Local wedding suppliers will also be available to chat through ideas and provide inspiration to couples looking to plan the wedding day of their dreams. Cocktails and canapés will be provided, and guests will have a first look at the hotel's all new 'Craic & Ceol' package. To guarantee a place on the guestlist, RSVP to kduffy@claytonhotels.com or call +091 721904.

Leinster

Johnstown Estate, Kildare - The newly refreshed Johnstown Hotel & Spa is inviting wedding planning couples to experience the beautiful surroundings of their Kildare venue this Sunday September 16th from 2pm - 5pm.. There will be complimentary prosecco and canapés on the day and couples can register their attendance by contacting the wedding team on +353 046954 0000 or emailing weddings@thejohnstownestate.com.

Marine Hotel Sutton, Dublin - The Marine Hotel, just 10km away from Dublin's City Centre will open its doors on Sunday 16th September when couples can view the hotel's beautiful Brent Suite set up as it would be for a wonderful wedding day. With wedding suppliers on-hand to help with any questions on photography, entertainment, and all aspects of the day, couples will have all their questions answered while strolling through the hotel while nibbling on canapés and enjoying a glass of bubbles. Guests will also be in with a chance of winning a dinner for two in the hote;'s Italian restaurant, Cucinos, on the day.l To RSVP, mail sals@marinehotel.ie or phone 01 8660114 or simply pop along on the day.

Ashdown Park Hotel, Wexford - Ashdown Park Hotel's wedding fair will take place on Sunday 16th September where couples are invited to experience the venue as it would be set up for the big day and meet their dedicated wedding team. For more see facebook.com/AshdownParkHotel.

Next week

Tankardstown House in Slane, Co. Meath will host an autumnal wedding evening on Tuesday 18th September from 6 - 8pm. Couples are invited to enjoy the ambiance of the 18th century manor house while savouring some bubbly and canapés and taking in the beautiful setting as it would be for their own nuptials. This event is by invitation only. Email weddings@tankardstown.ie to be added to the guest list.

