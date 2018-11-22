THEVOW.ie's Black Friday Edit: The best deals for wedding planning couples (and their guests)

If you're currently in the process of planning your big day you've probably worked out that weddings can cost a pretty penny, so the opportunity to bag a bargain anywhere you can is always welcome.

From designer dresses to diamond necklaces, and slick wedding suits to much needed nights out, there are plenty of ways for couples to take advantage of all Black Friday has to offer. THEVOW.ie editor Karen Birney picks the best deals

While Black Friday may hit the headlines for big ticket items like tech and furniture, there are also some sneaky savings you can make on the cost of the big day if you're smart. Of course it's unlikely your band are going to knock a few hundred off their price just because a big shopping day has caught on but if you're smart you could save on the little things that really do add up.

The likes of Arnotts, Debenhams and Brown Thomas are all offering discounts for Black Friday, so if you're on the hunt for a pretty pair of designer wedding shoes or gorgeous bridesmaid gowns for a bargain, it's worth getting in their early. Just make sure to get your research done first! Here are some of the best of the Black Friday deals for brides, grooms and their guests.

The dress This Friday leading Irish bridal boutique Sharon Hoey are celebrating 'White Friday' by offering up to 70% off selection of gowns from their 2019 collections including designer dresses by Mikaella, Paloma Blanca, Rembo Styling, Marylise and selected others. The event is run a first come first served basis and no appointment is necessary. Visit sharonhoey.com to view some of the styles on offer. The Mikaella style 2219 is one of the dresses on offer at Sharon Hoey's 'White Friday' sale London-based Irish designer Catherine Deane is offering up to 80% off her collection of dresses, skirts and other separates that are well worth a look online. See the collection and prices at catherinedeane.eu Catherine Deane's Keeva Gown was €1.550 now €1.085 The suit Louis Copeland & Sons are offering a special discount from Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th November. Customers can shop the entire Louis Copeland & Sons casual and formal wear range with a 20% discount both online from www.louiscopeland.com or in the six Louis Copeland stores nationwide. For Cyber Monday (26th Nov) they will have an extra 10% off the Black Friday prices ONLINE ONLY. Use code EXTRA10 at the checkout.

Beauty

If you've been putting off that massage for months no might be the time to indulge as spas offer special discounts on an array of treatments as part of Black Friday.

Teeth - Top Irish teeth whitening brand Spotlight Whitening is offering 25% off all products* purchased on their website on Friday. Their special Black Friday Bundle – which includes Teeth White Strips, Teeth White pen and Teeth White Paste - will be on offer for €40.

Spa - To celebrate Black Friday, the South William Clinic & Spa has a wide range of offers across treatments including massage, facial, cryotherapy or laser hair removal,. If you can make your mind on what to indulge in, you can purchase a €100 gift card for €59 or nab a €500 gift card for €269, and use it closer to the wedding date.

The engagement ring

'Token' proposal ring - Irish award winning jewellery designer Mairead De Bláca's You have my heart ring (€95) is a great option for those wanting to pop the question with a special piece of jewellery but aren't quite ready to invest in a traditional diamond.

Diamond necklace - Spend a minimum of €1500 with Chupi and receive a complimentary grey diamond necklace worth €389.* It’s the perfect extra touch of sparkle for a bride on their wedding day, a gift for the maid of honor or a special treat for mother of the bride. You can shop Black Friday Chupi deals early by sign up to the website Chupi.com where you can shop exclusively on Thursday 22 November. More offers TBA. Follow Chupi on Instagram for latest.

Bridesmaids' gifts

Earrings, rings, pendants - Irish award winning jewellery designer Mairead De Bláca is offering 40% OFF entire orders. Mairead has a range of delicate pieces of jewellery including earrings, rings and pendants which would make for perfect gifts for the bridesmaid, mother of the bride or maid of honour, while her beautiful cufflinks could be the ideal gift for groomsmen. You can shop the range at maireaddeblacajewellery.com using the code BLACKFRIDAY18.

The romantic night out

One thing pro wedding planners suggest to couples who are at risk of becoming a little overwhelmed with it all is to spend time together where all discussion of the wedding is off-limits. Getting dressed up and heading out for a romantic dinner can help you remember that the family feuds and finding the perfect shoes aren't what really matters in the end. What matters is getting to stuff yourself with delicious grub with your partner in crime by your side.

The Morrison Hotel - Dublin's Morrison Hotel is offering a complimentary bottle of house wine with dinner from the Morrison Grill A La Carte menu.. The offer is available from Wednesday 21st to Monday 26th September, and patrons can avail of it by simply quoting ‘Morrison Black Friday’ when ordering.

The pre-wedding getaway

Has wedding planning stress left you in need of a romantic night away from it all? There are dozens of hotels across Ireland offering some special deals for the coming months this week:

Fabulous Fermanagh - The stunning Lough Erne Resort has a Black Friday offer of £99 per room for a midweek stay in a luxury lodge guest room, with breakfast and spa access, for stays Sunday – Thursday from January 3 – March 28 (which is up to 45pc off). The offer is bookable until November 23. It also has a 50pc discount on all room upgrades during the sale. lougherneresort.com/black-friday.

Gorgeous Galway - The House Hotel in Galway is offering an overnight stay with dinner, cocktails in The Yard and breakfast for €129 per room, available to book from November 20 – 25, for stays Sunday – Friday up to February 28. thehousehotel.ie.

City break - For their Black Friday sale, Galway's five star g hotel is offering an overnight stay, three course evening meal, wine and chocolates on arrival, extended checkout time and a €10 spa credit from €106 per person sharing mid week and €136 per person for weekend stays. See theghotel.ie for details.

The honeymoon

Black Friday is a great time to nab a good deal for next year - even if they're not advertised, do drop in to a travel agent to see what they can offer you in the spirit of it all! If Mexico is on the cards make sure to check out TUI's offer.

Flights

Aer Lingus - Aer Lingus is offering discounts all week, with up to €100 off round-trip transatlantic flights – you can get to Los Angeles from €169 one-way from Dublin, for travel between January 8 and March 22. aerlingus.com.

Skyscanner - Skyscanner.ie has a dedicated page on Black Friday deals, and its research into 2017 data showed that 11am is the best time to score a Black Friday bargain.

Packages

Beautiful Bali - Classic Resorts is offering the perfect blend of idyllic relaxation and city excitement with an 11-night Bali and Hong Kong combination break in May from €1399pps. The package features 7 nights in the 4-star Tanjung Benoa Beach Resort on a B&B basis, and 4 nights in the 4-star Harbour Plaza 8 Degrees Hotel in downtown Kowloon. Call Classic Resorts on 0818 332 515 or contact your local travel agent.

Flight & Hotels - GoHop.ie are offering €50 off every flight + hotel package on its website on Black Friday only from 9am. Use the discount code BLACK50 when booking. gohop.ie

Mexico- TUI's Black Friday deals are running until Monday, 26th November. It's offering €50 off bookings (use the code BF50), €100 off Mexico holidays (BF100), and €100 off Marella Cruises (BFCRUISE100). tuiholidays.ie.

Maldives - Turquoise Holidays is offering 50pc off a luxurious Maldives break, with seven nights half-board at Six Senses Laamu costing £2,290pp (€2,573pp) including flights from Dublin with Qatar Airways. This is based on travel between April 21 and September 30 of next year, and is bookable only from November 23 – 26. turquoiseholidays.co.uk.

For more amazing travel deals head over to our friends at Independent Travel who have whittled down the best of the best in their 25 best Black Friday travel deals.

The invites

Appleberry Press is offering 20% off when you pay in full with the code BFRIDAY20. Offer ends Thursday November 22nd. Visit appleberrypress.com for more.

Wedding guest style

If you're on the hunt for a showstopping dress for your mate's upcoming nuptials, check out the great deals from celebrity occasionwear fave Needle & Thread. Lots of their gúnas are now half price and they even have a dupe of Mandy Moore's wedding dress on sale for €245 if you fancy it! Visit needleandthread.com/uk for latest.

*All deals listed are subject to availability and individual T&C’s apply. Please contact businesses directly to confirm details before making any appointments, reservations or purchases.

Got any great Black Friday tips for brides and/or grooms? Let us know! Email editor@thevow.ie with the best deals you've seen for Black Friday and Cyber Monday