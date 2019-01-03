THEVOW.ie's event guide: The best wedding planning events this January

If you're just engaged and already feeling little overwhelmed when it comes to wedding planning fret not, there are plenty of brilliant events going on around the country this month to help couples get to grips with their big day.

Planning your big day? Find out what's going on in the world of weddings from venue open days to national and local wedding fairs, bridal sales and everything in between!

From wedding fairs and huge sample sales to expert talks and everything in between, THEVOW.ie has the best events to attend in January that are sure to get your wedding planning off to a strong start!

Open day: Hunter's Yard at Mount Juliet Estate

Wedding bells will be ringing on Sunday 6th January, as Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny host a not-to-be-missed wedding open day from 2-5pm. Luxurious yet laid back, Mount Juliet is an impressive 32-bedroom, 250-year-old Georgian house set in a picturesque 500-acre country estate of sprawling gardens, magical stone bridges and tumbling waterfalls. The wedding open day will be held in the atmospheric Stables in Hunter's Yard - a magnificent ballroom filled with natural light and elegant fixtures just a few minute's walk from the Manor House. On the day, the Stables will be set up as they would for a stylish and sophisticated wedding, and guests will be invited to explore the venue and speak to the event's team to discover if it's the venue for them. Visit www.mountjuliet.ie for more information.

Three of Ireland's top bridal boutiques are joining forces this January to hold a massive sample sale where designer dresses are set to be snatched up for under €700. Smart Brides, Belladonna Bridal and The White Room will host what's tipped to be Ireland's biggest ever designer wedding dress sample sale on the 4th, 5th and 6th of January, in Smart Brides, Portlaoise. There will be over 100 designer gowns on offer at knock-down prices, including designers such as Daarlarna, Pronovias, Jesus Peiro and Mikaella Bridal. Priority will be given to appointments on the day, to make an appointment request visit smartbrides.ie/make-an-appointment/. A foodie venue with a difference - at Medley If amazing food and a chic setting are top priorities for your wedding, get yourself along to Medley in the heart of Dublin's city centre for a wedding event with a difference. The beautiful city venue located on Fleet Street will open its doors on both Sunday 6th January from 2-6pm and again on Tuesday 15th January from 5-8pm to welcome couple to experience all the special setting has to offer... By appointment only, to register, simply fill out a quick form at Medley.ie

The exclusive wedding afternoon at The K Club

The K Club will host their exclusive wedding afternoon on Sunday January 20th from 2pm - 5pm, where newly engaged couples can avail of the perfect opportunity to see how their dream day could unfold in hotel's elegant, opulent surroundings. The special event will be hosted by TV presenter Lisa Cannon and will see top make up artist Aimee Connolly on-hand to provide special bridal-beauty demonstrations, while the Louis Copeland team will be there to offer advice to grooms on their wedding day style. A bridal fashion show will take place thanks to top Irish designer Sharon Hoey, while mothers of the bride will also be catered for with styles from the celebrated Isobel Boutique. Register your attendance via www.kclub.ie/wedding-showcase . The first 100 couples to register will receive a complimentary goodie bag on the day. For further information on the wedding afternoon visit www.kclub.ie/wedding-showcase.

Everything but the dress at Iveagh Garden Hotel

If you're a fan of fashion and have found yourself looking for something a little bit different to the regular bridal event, 'Everything but the dress' at the Iveagh Garden Hotel on Saturday January 19th could be for you. A day of inspiration for the bride-to-be, the event will see award-winning make-up artist Paula Callan and top Irish fashion stylist Sarah Rickard Lantry team up to host several top wedding specialists who will give advice on everything from venue styling, to flowers, photography, the cake and more. Paula will take guests through top skin care tips as well as hair and make up advice for the hen party, rehearsal dinner and day two activities, while Sarah will showcase some top styles for the bride for the hen, day two celebrations and honeymoon. Guests will enjoy canapés and bubbly and a luxury goodie bag at the end of the day. Tickets cost €100 and are available from EventBrite. (Avail of a 10% discount by using the code EBTD2019)

Fun and fashion at Mullingar Park Hotel

Mullingar Park Hotel will host a day full of fashion, fun and expert tips as they team up with award-winning bridal boutique The White Room for a wedding event to remember this January. Guests are invited to experience the exquisite ballroom at the beautiful hotel as they showcase some top designers such as Pronovias, Enzoani, Jesus Peiro, Paloma Blanca and Mikaella in a fabulous fashion show where you might also just find 'the one'! Less than one hour from Dublin, the Mullingar Park Hotel event will take place from 2-6pm on Sunday 13th January. Visit www.mullingarparkhotel.com for more details.

Other events to add to your calendar:

Dublin city wedding venue No 25 Fitzwilliam Square will host a relaxed and informal evening on Tuesday January 15th from 5pm , where guests will have the opportunity to meet their experienced team and some of their recommended suppliers. To express your interest in attending visit 25fitzwilliamplace.ie

will host a relaxed and informal evening on , where guests will have the opportunity to meet their experienced team and some of their recommended suppliers. To express your interest in attending visit 25fitzwilliamplace.ie Marlfield House in Wexford will host its Wedding Showcase on 6th January 2019 where guests are invited to enjoy canapes and bubbly while meandering through the reception and state rooms. The Conservatory will also be dressed for a wedding reception with flickering candles and floral displays. This event is by invitation only, to register visit marlfieldhouse.com.

will host its Wedding Showcase on where guests are invited to enjoy canapes and bubbly while meandering through the reception and state rooms. The Conservatory will also be dressed for a wedding reception with flickering candles and floral displays. This event is by invitation only, to register visit marlfieldhouse.com. Muckross Park Hotel & Spa, Killarney, Co. Kerry will open its doors this Saturday, 5th January for their winter wedding event where newly engaged couples are invited to taste the delicious wedding menus, view the wedding suites and meet the experienced wedding team. Couples interested in attending the winter wedding taster event should contact wedding coordinator Bernie O’Donoghue on bodonoghue@muckrosspark.com or call +353 (0)64 6623400.

