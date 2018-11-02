Nadia Forde reveals the sweet way she will honour her late mother at her wedding - with the help of her baby girl

Dublin model Nadia Forde may have only welcomed her beautiful baby girl to the world less than a month ago, however the new mom and bride-to-be has already found a way to involve her little one in honouring the other special woman in her life when she ties the knot.

'It means so much to me'

Nadia is due to exchange vows with Welsh rugby player Dominic Day next summer, and the bride-to-be has revealed how the dress her daughter will wear for the wedding will honour her late mother, who passed away in 2015.

London-based Nadia is having her mother's original Christening gown from the 1960s 'upcycled' into a dress for her daughter Wyatt Winnie Day to wear to her wedding, and says the idea 'means so much' to her.

"Design meeting with @papertolace this morning to restore and rework my Mothers vintage christening gown from the 60's for our Daughter to wear at our wedding," the bride-to-be captioned a photo of the dress on Instagram.️ "Cant wait to see the finished result, means so much to me."

After a difficult relationship which saw Nadia estranged from her mother, Berenice Paolozzi, for some time, the pair eventually reconciled before she sadly passed away.

Nadia later said that having time to spend with her mother after her cancer diagnosis was 'a blessing'.

"I'm lucky enough that I was aware of what was happening so I had precious time that I'll never get back again and I made a conscious decision to come home a few months ago and live in the hospice," Nadia told Independent.ie in 2015.

"It wasn't conventional," she said of their relationship. "There was a long period of time where we didn't see each other and didn't know each other and I think the one blessing about her illness was it gave me a chance to have a relationship with her."

Fiancé Dominic popped the question to Clontarf girl Nadia in New York in March this year, and the pair welcomed their first child in October.

Dominic announced the arrival on Instagram with a snap of him carrying the baby in a car seat. Nadia announced the arrival of little Wyatt Winnie Day on Instagram, who she described as "our little warrior".

He captioned the pic, "Life gets hard, kid. But we’ll do it together X"

