Nuptial noms! Takeaway on the menu for Irish guests as Deliveroo announce new wedding catering service

At a loss as to what to feed your guests after spending hours burning off calories on the dancefloor?

Or still struggling to settle on your favourite fare for the day-after celebrations?

Well, worry no more as you may soon have a choice of a myriad cuisines to cater for guests at your upcoming nuptials because delivery service Deliveroo have just announced that they're expanding into the wedding market.

Advertisement “The wedding industry represents a huge opportunity for Deliveroo," says Deliveroo's Joe Groves, "we’re no stranger to delivering orders for large groups. "With a huge range of dish options we can cater to the needs of each couple, making sure the food is one of the talking points of the day.” It's good news perhaps for couples opting for the 'bespoke' wedding at a private venue - who perhaps don't have the facilities to cater for guests outside of the 'big day dinner' or who want to keep everyone together the day after for a more laid-back affair.

The wedding catering service will operate outside the company's regular app, and will see a dedicated account manager paired up with the soon-to-be-married couple to help them to choose from their restaurant partners.