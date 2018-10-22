These are the top wedding dress trends for 2019, according to Vogue

While following trends isn't always advisable when it comes to wedding dresses, seeing what some of the world's top bridal designers are featuring in their collections is nevertheless a great way to discover what details will trickle down onto the aisles of weddings across the globe.

The fashion bible has spoken - expect voluminous veils, colour and a second (shorter!) dress at autumn / winter weddings next year

And according to 'fashion bible' Vogue, we're in for an autumn / winter wedding season of show-stopping brides.

New York Bridal Fashion Week this year saw plenty of bridal collections playing safe with stunning sheer tulle skirts, lashings of lace, pretty 3D floral appliqué and Meghan Markle inspired minimalism, however there were of course some other less traditional styles on the catwalk.

Barely-there bridal catsuits, chic tailored trouser suits, contemporary crop tops and of course, the regal, Game of Thrones-esque cape popped up in several of the most high profile showcases including Pronovias, Ines di Santo and Irish designer Don O'Neil's THEIA Couture. For Vogue, there were seven stand out wedding dress trends from the fall 2019 collections including feathers, veils, colour and the 'fun minidress'. Here's a run-down:

Fall 2019 top wedding dress trends, according to Vogue

1. Statement Sleeves

2. The Caftan

3. Feathers

4. Minimalism

5. Colour

6. Minidress

7. Veils

Read the full trend guide over on Vogue.com