Harry and Meghan's Irish mini-moon: Six of the most luxurious hotel suites the royals could stay on their honeymoon

The couple are planning a visit to the emerald isle in the weeks following their wedding, and sources tell the Irish Independent they are likely to take part in a series of engagements over the course of their two-day visit.

Prince Harry has not visited Ireland before, however Meghan spent time in the country when she visited as the ambassador for the One Young World Summit in 2014.

Advertisement While the couple's honeymoon has been kept under wraps, it is believed the visit to Ireland will "possibly be the first foreign trip after the wedding." They won't be the first of the British royals to make a trip over this year either, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are expected to visit in late April/early May - so if the royal couple are looking for tips on what to do when they get here, they won't have to look far. Until then, we've popped together a few hotel recommendations for them, just in case they need them. (You're welcome guys!)

1. The Sir Christopher Coote at Ballyfin Demesne, County Laois

Ballyfin recently was crowned Condé Nast's Top Hotels in Ireland 2017 and is known as Ireland's most expensive hotel, if they've not managed to convert their Gardener’s Cottage into a one-bedroom hideaway by the time the royal visit comes around, they Christopher Coote Suite should do the loved-up couple.

With a 600+ square foot bedroom boosts curved windows overlooking the fountain and lake outside, and decorated with a series of 18th century Chinese wallpaper panels inside - formerly in the collection of the Prince of Hanover at Schloss Marienburg - the Prince will be well at home in the luxurious suite at least.

2. The Hideaway Cottage at Ashford Castle, Mayo

The breathtakingly beautiful suites at Ashford Castle look to give Buckingham Palace itself a run for its money in terms of luxury. Another on this year's Conde Naste Top 10 Irish Hotels, the castle has seen a massive increase in revenues since its recent restoration, no doubt helped along by the perfectly private Rory McIlroy-Erica Stoll wedding in 2017 (although GM Niall Rochford has said it's hard to say if there has in fact been a bounce from it). The €4,000-a-night Presidential suite is an obvious top choice for the royal couple of course - the unique art pieces and carefully sourced antique furniture easy on the eye however the €3,500-per-night Hideaway Cottage may be more Meghan's style. The former boathouse sits on the shores of Lough Corrib and boast beautiful lake and garden views on its own private grounds.

Restored using reclaimed materials such as stone and old fire place lintels from the Castle Estate, the unique and atmospheric cottage - where you can take home your own Jack Murphy Jackets and Wellingtons as a keepsake! Bicycles are provided to explore the castle's 350-acre estate's amenities.

3. The Presidential Suite at Castlemartyr Spa & Golf Resort, Cork

If it's good enough for Kimye?! Recently named Ireland's best wedding venue of the year, the five star Castlemartyr Resort in Cork was reportedly the spot Kim and Kanye bedded down for one night of their Irish honeymoon back in 2014. There the royals could dabble on the putting green before taking a walk around the grounds and finally returning for a dip in the light-flooded pool area with views across the gardens.

The Presidential Suite is Castlemartyr's top dog room-wise, and boasts its own sauna. While the couple are here of course they could take a trip to the nearby Jameson Distillery in Midleton or indeed the Ballymaloe Cookery School, to rustle up another of those romantic roast chickens, perhaps.

4. The Penthouse at The Merrion Hotel, Dublin

While the Irish Independent's source wasn't clear on whether the couple would stage a meet-and-greet style walkabout in Ireland, the public displays they've put on in Edinburgh and Cardiff in recent weeks could indicate that it's a feature of a visit from Harry and Meghan. If that's the case the couple may wish to stay in Dublin for the night, where we'd imagine The Merrion Hotel would be only too happy to put them up in their chic two-floored Penthouse Suite.

The airy and modern suite is a bright, spacious and stylishly suite that can sleep up to five people, and sits in the Garden Wing of the hotel. With its own private access and security, terrace and kitchen, it could be a home away from home for the couple for a night in the capital city.

5. The Falls Master Suite at Sheen Falls, Kerry

While Ireland boasts some of the most exquisite traditional castles in the world, if the royal couple want a little break from antiques and gorgeous gilt-edged furniture, the Falls Master Suite at Sheen Falls, Kenmare, could be the choice for them. Modern luxury is in abundance here, with the entire space bursting with warmth and character.

The octagonal shaped drawing room, with its twenty foot high ceiling and window views of the waterfall on the River Sheen, the open space is guaranteed tranquility for a post-wedding break. Added to that the suite's private parking space, side entrance and personal check-in service, and you have yourself a royal wedding winner.

6. Any one of the Staterooms at Dromoland Castle, Co. Clare

With several stunning suites at the five star Dromoland Castle, the royal couple would be spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing where to stay for a night on their luxury Irish honeymoon. Each stateroom and suite is uniquely designed so no one layout is the same, and each boast the finest fabrics specially commissioned by Colefax and Fowler, so they'll be getting a good night sleep!