Blogger bride-to-be Rosie Connolly celebrates hen party with lavish bash (and two outfit changes)

Beauty blogger Rosie Connolly celebrated her hen party in expected lavish fashion with her stylish bride tribe.

The mother-of-one will wed fiancé Paul Quinn in May and she enjoyed one last hurrah with the girls on Saturday night in Dublin, with no expense spared in the party planning. Her bridesmaids, decked in 'Bride Tribe' black t-shirts threw an Instagram-worthy lunch at House on Leeson Street, with personalised balloons, party props, instant cameras and custom cocktails.

Rosie opted for two outfit changes, kicking off the festivities with a sequin jumpsuit, plunging to the navel, followed by a frilled lace mini-dress, accessorising both with a white flower crown and mini-veil.