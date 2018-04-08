Blogger bride-to-be Rosie Connolly celebrates hen party with lavish bash (and two outfit changes)
Beauty blogger Rosie Connolly celebrated her hen party in expected lavish fashion with her stylish bride tribe.
The mother-of-one will wed fiancé Paul Quinn in May and she enjoyed one last hurrah with the girls on Saturday night in Dublin, with no expense spared in the party planning. Her bridesmaids, decked in 'Bride Tribe' black t-shirts threw an Instagram-worthy lunch at House on Leeson Street, with personalised balloons, party props, instant cameras and custom cocktails.
Rosie opted for two outfit changes, kicking off the festivities with a sequin jumpsuit, plunging to the navel, followed by a frilled lace mini-dress, accessorising both with a white flower crown and mini-veil.
The crowd later decamped to The Dean Hotel where they partied into the night, including fellow influencers like Louise Cooney, Lauren Arthurs, Lorna Claire Weightman, Michele McGrath and Niamh Cullen.
Already well along with wedding plans, Rosie enlisted the help of event planners Frog Prince to help her visualise her day, as she says she was never 'one of those people' who had a scrap book of their wedding.
"They knew our style so came back with something very laid back, with a little bit of glamour. It's all about the candles, flowers and lighting for me," she said earlier this year.