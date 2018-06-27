Five fabulous celebrity hen party ideas you have to steal

Okay so maybe the whole 'hen party theme' is not for everyone, but deep down inside even the most nonchalant hipster brides and bridesmaids-to-be have to be a little curious about having an all-out bachelorette bash.

And if you're in the market for some top hen party ideas for your main woman, who better to look to than the celebs who managed to pull off quite the party?!

Here's 10 top ideas from the stars that you'll definitely want to steal.

Advertisement 1. Kaley Cuoco's Pretty in Pink theme 💏 #kcsquared 💕 A post shared by @ normancook on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:29pm PDT If your bride is a girly girl, look no further than to Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco's ladies night for some top inspiration. Katey called the night - which consisted of a pink balloon filled ceiling, hilarious selfies and epic dance tunes - "The most magical night ever", and it did indeed look like quite the night from the posts that made her Instagram feed! 2. Lauren Conrad's' cute cookies laurenconrad.com Lauren Conrad is fast becoming the millennial's Martha Stewart, with a touch of twee in just about everything she does. Her website is a haven for those looking for cute lifestyle hacks to add to their ribbon drawer, and indeed her own wedding was bursting with inspiration for the most whimsical of weddings. When it came to her hen party in Cabo, Lauren had plenty to mine for inspiration, and her sugary snacks were one thing sure to go down well with everyone. 3. ...and her cool temp tattoos laurenconrad.com Lauren was way ahead of the curve with her temp bridesmaids tattoos back in 2014, now of course even Penneys have a version! Gold bride and bridesmaids tatts can be purchased from plenty of places both online and on the hight street (try Penneys, New Look or even the two euro store for some) and are a cute and inexpensive Instagram-win.

4. Chrissy Teigen's 'complete relaxation' rules

When Chrissy Teigen celebrated her bachelorette party she made sure to lay down the rules. “No penis. No Vegas. We’re just gonna totally relax in Mexico,” she told Cosmopolitan, ensuring her crew knew that relaxation was her top prioity. Before heading off for her girly weekend Chrissy pleaded with her pals to keep things on the healthy side, and revealed that they would be blowing off steam instead with some cooking classes and tequila/ceviche tasting. "I want it to be very mellow and classy," she said.

5. Meghan Markle's countryside retreat catch-up

For her hen in March this year, the now Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle enjoyed a quite night away with pals at the ultra plush, private members' club the Soho Farmhouse. The bride's squad reportedly didn't avail of the acclaimed spa on the premises, preferring instead to concentrate on a good old-fashioned catch up, which we would be totally on board with. If that sounds right up your alley, check out our guide to some of the gorgeous spots in Ireland you can hire for your own girly retreat.