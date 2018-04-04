Where to buy cheap and cheerful hen party accessories in Ireland

But while many 'I Do Crews' might shun the phallic straws and lewd signage, there's many more who see some of the more risqué paraphernalia as part-in-parcel of traditional batchelorette banter.

Whatever you choose to add as accessories for your event, one thing you want to ensure is that your costs are kept to a minimum, so while it might be tempting to opt for hipster style headdresses and premium photo props, make sure you consider the overall cost of the wedding before you pop some bits and bobs on the credit card (they really, really do add up).

Advertisement Luckily there are plenty of places in Ireland providing party props that'll do the job, without breaking the bank, right on the high street. Discount stores like Penneys and Dealz have their own bride-to-be collections while hardware store Woodies provides something for everyone with their range of discount and mid-range hen party props. Penneys Penneys are of course knocking it out of the park when it comes to homewear and beauty lately - two areas that segue into the batchelorette swag bag very well. They've gorgeous items like their 'Kisses for the Missus' frame where lipstick clad ladies and lads can pop a smooch for the bride-to-be, and their foil LOVE balloons should liven up even the most Commitments-esque pub function room. For hens, it's their gold bride tribe tatts we love the most for cheap and cheerful party swag, and their new glitter festival collection is begging to be broken out for a night on the town.

Woodies Party Shop

If you're looking for a one-stop shop to deck out a hen with some tried and tested swag, look no further than Woodies Party Shop. Woodies have all the basics covers - from the tongue-in-cheek tack (L plates, badges, name cards, handcuffs and cocktail accessories - we'll leave that one there) to headwear, sashes and photo booth props.

What's more is they've a variety of styles on sale in a range of prices, so if you don't want to blow everyone's budget on the fancy gold 'I Do Crew' sashes at €21.59 for a pack of 6, you can get an 8-sash value pack for just €7.19 instead, which sounds great when you realise you haven't bought your outfit or paid for the hotel for the actual wedding day, doesn't it?!

Where Woodies come up trumps is with their balloons (pretty much a must-have at this stage of the game) which they'll fill with helium and pack up then and there so you don't have to worry about accosting the next ice-cream van man you see for a shot of his canister. Another spot the hardware store shines is with party games, which they've got plenty of, including 'what's in your purse', bridal shower gift bingo and the all-important wedding advice cards (it'll make sense on the day).

Dealz

Dealz, which recently launched nine Irish 'store within a store's with their fashion brand Pep&Co has cheap and cheerful hen accessories starting from as little as €1.50. Described by the discount store as "elegant and classy hen party props and accessories to make it an event to remember", the swag is pretty self-explanatory, with badges, photo props and garters as standard.