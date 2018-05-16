'I think we're really milking these celebrations' - Newly-engaged Terrie McEvoy and fiancé are loved up on post-proposal trip to Madrid

Irish Instagram star Terrie McEvoy looks to be enjoying life as a bride-to-be as she and her fiancé continue to celebrate their happy news with a stylish trip to Madrid.

The blogger got engaged to boyfriend of five years David Fitzpatrick last week, when he dropped to one knee after writing 'Marry Me' in seashells on the sand in the Algarve.

The couple have enjoyed a week of celebrations since revealing their newly-engaged status, returning home to Ireland for a 'last minute' engagement party with friends and family in Dublin.

"I think we're really milking these celebrations now," the stylish bride-to-be jokingly captioned one image, and admitted: "I don't think I'm ever going to get used to the word 'fiancé," in another.

They've been enjoying the sites in the Spanish city including the Egyptian Temples and Retiro Park, which have been providing a beautiful backdrop for some of Terrie's sartorial snaps.

As they say; When in Rome - or Madrid!