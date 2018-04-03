These are the top honeymoon trends for 2018, according to Pinterest
Maddenly inspirational Pinterest reveals it's top travel trends for 2018 - including some sweet honeymoon ideas
It's enough to give you wanderlust.
Pinterest has revealed it's travel trend reports for 2018, and there is a bundle of heavenly honeymoon inspiration within.
From cross-country train rides (+136%) to boat trips (+136%) and bike tours (+142%), adventure travel is on the rise - and one that no doubt lots of newlywed couples will be eager to try out on the honeymoon of a lifetime.
Location wise, Bali is back in the luxury list (+145%), while those opting for something different are absconding to Switzerland, big time (+856%). The safari tour is another one people are keen to cross off the bucket list too in 2018 (+219%), while more are taking the opportunity to hit the waves with surf lessons all over the globe (+260%).
As everyday trends go towards health and wellbeing, so too do those in travel. Vegan and vegetarian options (+183% and +218% respectively) for those taking a trip abroad are being well researched on the photo sharing site, while food photo workshops (+207%) seem to be the option for those Instagramming their way through their travels. Wine tours (+119%) remain a popular trend for romantics, and like destination spa resorts, could as easily be the spot for a relaxing hen or stag party.
Eco hotels have seen a big increase in search (125%), while film and tv buffs are clearly keen to see where the likes of tv series Game of Thrones was set by planning their travels through popular film locations.
Pinterest's top travel trends for 2018