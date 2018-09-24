Olivia Buckland shares a glimpse into first ever Love Island wedding

Love Island was the show to watch this summer, with favourites Dani and Jack stealing the hearts of the nation with their on-screen romance.

While many of the couples over the years have broken up after the cameras stopped rolling, two past Love Island stars that are still madly in love are Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen.

The pair, who came second on the ITV show in 2016, tied the knot over the weekend in Essex- and the happy newlyweds have just shared the first image from their big day.

Advertisement Signing a deal with Ok! Magazine, Olivia shared the cover on Instagram with the caption: "FINALLY! Our beautiful exclusive photos we chose for Ok Mag will be out in this weeks issue! "Can’t wait for you all to see the dress, the suits, the flowers EVERYTHING! 20 pages of the best day of our lives to share with you." The Cocoa Brown ambassador also paid tribute to fellow Love Island cast Gabby Allen and TOWIE star Pete Wicks for being their "side kicks" on the day.

"️P.S - thanks for being our side kicks Gabby Dawn Allen and Pete Wicks.️ P.P.S - this was an evening party photo."

Hubby Alex Bowen took to Twitter to share the news of their front-page splash, admitting that the couple had a few drinks in them when the photo was taken.

"Only me and Liv would be drunk on the cover of a magazine. WOW," he said.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, Olivia described the day as "overwhelmingly perfect."

"The wedding was overwhelmingly perfect. It feels like it didn’t happen because it was so perfect.

“I had a vision and it all fitted into place like a puzzle. I was totally speechless the day after.”

Alex added that he cried when he first saw his new wife on the big day.

"I cried when I looked at her. I was actually crying before she got out of the car!”

Last month, Olivia shocked fans by announcing she had ditched Cara De La Hoyde as her bridesmaid.

The 24-year-old 'Love Islander' - who has been friends with the brunette beauty since they met in the villa in 2016 - asked the show's former winner to accompany her down the aisle but decided to retract her request because it was "too much pressure" on both of them.

Writing in her column for new! magazine, she said: "Cara's got baby Freddie now and when I asked her she was a lot less busy and I thought she could handle the pressure. But we spoke about it and she's so busy with Freddie and she's got so much on her plate that I felt like it was pressuring her.

"I said, 'I don't need you to be my bridesmaid, you're coming to the wedding regardless and if it's easier on both of us with all the commitment, how do you feel about just coming to the wedding as a guest?' And she was really happy about it and said it was nice to hear that I thought about it like that."