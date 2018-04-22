Prince William will make a mad dash on Harry and Meghan's wedding day from Windsor Castle to FA Cup - and back again

Prince William, who is expected to be Harry’s best man when he marries Meghan Markle next month, will make a mad dash to the FA Cup final on the same day, according to reports.

William will have time to make the 5.30pm kick off for the game.

Soccer chiefs met last week to discuss how William will still be able to present the coveted trophy at the final, the Daily Express reports.

Advertisement Kensington Palace has so far refused to confirm the report, but it said the two events “will not clash”. Wedding fever is in full swing in Britain ahead of Meghan and Harry's wedding on May 19. The bride will reportedly wear two different dresses on the day. One for the formal ceremony, and another more informal style for the reception at Frogmore House later in the day.

Meghan reportedly flew her stylist Jessica in to help guide her through her dress fittings.

"Meghan flew in her close friend and bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney from Toronto to London last weekend where she attended a top-secret fitting at Kensington Palace with the designer," London-based royal reporter Omid Scobie told ABC at the time.

For their big day Meghan and Harry have chosen Alexi Lubomirski as their wedding photographer, the man behind the lens of their now iconic engagement pics.

The £50K black tulle couture gown Meghan wore for the official shoot was by British designers Ralph & Russo.

It was from the designer's Autumn/Winter 16/17 collection, and featured a silk organza skirt, hand appliquéd with silk tulle ruffles and a long-sleeved sheer bodice embroidered with gold feather thread-work.