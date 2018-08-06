'A double fairytale' - Identical twin sisters fulfil dream to marry identical twin brothers at annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg

A set of twin brides have described as a 'fairy tale come true' their wedding to a pair of identical twin brothers.

“It’s really been a fairy tale come true. Marrying twins is something that’s very important to us”

Identical sisters Brittany and Briana Deane, 33, have dreamed of marrying a set of twin brothers their entire lives, and couldn't be more ecstatic to have their childhood dream come true than when they tied the knot with brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers, 34.

"I get to marry the man of my dreams and at the same time I get to look over next to me and see my twin sister marrying the man of her dreams."

The sisters did increase their chances of finding double love however when they attended the largest gathering of twins in the world at the Twins Days festival in Twinsburg last year, where they first clapped eyes on the identical Salyers. The smitten sisters both felt an immediate attraction to the handsome brothers, and eventually got chatting at the festival's wrap party.

A year later they returned to the same festival to tie the knot - in a ceremony presided over by a pair of identical pastors.

The couples said 'I do' in an outdoor ceremony at the festival, surrounded by sets of twins and walked down the aisle by a set of identical brothers who acted as page boys, and identical twin flower girls.

Fellow attendees of the festival were delighted to be a part of the unique occasion, with several posting tributes to the happy couples.

"Least average/best wedding we’ve been to," said Alice Taranto, a twin who had the chance to enjoy the couples' big day first hand at the event.

Twin sisters Taylor Castellaw acted as junior bridesmaids, and described their enjoyment of the occasion on Instagram: "Spent the weekend celebrating the most beautiful twin brides," Taylor wrote, "Double the laughs, memories, and love."