As long as we're together: Beautiful Irish wedding photos that prove you don't need good weather for a perfect day

The song says it's a nice day for a white wedding, but for a lot of couples in Ireland, 'bad' weather - and that includes snow - on their big day can be the stuff of nightmares.

You can't guarantee the weather for your wedding, but that's no reason to let it ruin your day!

Nevertheless we plan weddings for all seasons, and it's up to some brilliant wedding photographers to try to capture the best of the day.

So if the bad weather has you worried about how your big day might pan out, don't start to fret yet - just check out some of these gorgeous images from top Irish photographers who made the most of it, hail, rain - or snow!

Advertisement Read more: Three simple ways to prepare for rain on your summer wedding day Michelle & Ruaidhri by Awake and Dreaming Michelle and Ruaidhri by Awake and Dreaming Photography "Michelle & Ruaidhri got married in the beautiful Dromquinna House in Kinsale Co.Kerry," says Laurie of wedding photographers Awake and Dreaming. "We started of the shoot in threatening weather and just before we finished up shooting the heavens opened and we captured this shot of them mid way running back into the venue. Regardless of the rain, it couldn't keep these two from laughing!"

Ciara and Justin by Eden Photography

"This was the only time I have photographed in severe weather" says Tanya of Eden Photography about Ciara and Justin's wedding in Mount Juliet.

"We all looked at at the weather and thought it would hamper the day but if offered the most beautiful backdrop to the couples portraits. After that I am longing for some fog again on a wedding day!"

See the full wedding album here: Real weddings: 'Justin saw me struggling up the hill and came out to help me with the car'

Abbey and Sam by Weddings by KARA

"Abbey and Sam got married in -3 degrees in Glendalough - they had an outdoor ceremony!" explains Rachel O'Brien who, together with photographer Karina Finegan, runs wedding photographers Weddings by KARA (above photo and main). Abbey is from Tennessee and Sam is from Ireland, they had a small ceremony with immediate family and one or two friends. Their best friend officiated the ceremony.

"It was an amazing wedding to shoot because the couple were so full of love and so happy to be getting married in Glendalough. The area held great importance for the two of them. It was the coldest wedding we’ve ever shot and we were in full snow gear! I don’t know how Abbey managed to stay smiling in her dress. She was an amazing bride."

Aisling and Iarla by Katie Farrell

"Aisling and Iarla braved the rain in the wild west when they got married in Screebe House," says photographer Katie Farrell. "After they so willingly clambered upon this rock a gust of wind took their umbrellas in a moment of drama, and however unfortunate it was for the lifespan of the umbrella, it was the funniest thing I'd witnessed in a while!"

"Bad weather can make for some pretty epic action shots," says Katie. "Brooding skies, windswept hair, arctic gales... it just adds to the fun.Grab your umbrella and embrace the elements, I say!"

Amy and CP by Couple Photography

"Amy and CP had a winter wedding at Tankardstown House" explains Ros Byrne of Couple Photography. "Amy was a sport and with Baltic conditions and with the light falling, she got out of the warmth of the wedding car to get some quick photos in the grounds sheltering from the rain under the umbrella before heading into the warmth of the hotel. We had our overcoats on while she wore shivered in her wedding dress!"

Meagan and Yates by Sean & Kate

"Meagan and Yates came from Texas to get married during winter.. IN IRELAND," says Kate of wedding photographers Sean & Kate.

"It rained a lot on them."

Related: Eight mistakes brides make on their wedding morning - and how to avoid them

Claire and Eoin by Awake and Dreaming

"Claire and Owen got married in Kinsale followed by a reception at Sheen Falls," said Laurie, of Awake and Dreaming. "Towards the end of the night the weather got quiet rainy but we were keen to do a shot outside. These two troopers didn't hesitate when we mentioned it and were straight out in the wild weather to get the shot. Totally worth it!"