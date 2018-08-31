A curious photo from Salma Hayek's stunning island vow renewal ceremony has piqued the interest of the internet

Salma Hayek and her husband have renewed their wedding vows - and a question she has about the photos taken at the ceremony has piqued the curiosity of many of her fans.

Fans have been speculating about the 'mysterious orb' that appears next to the happy couple

The 51-year-old star's significant other Francois-Henri Pinault - who she has 10-year-old daughter Valentina with - threw her a surprise ceremony during an island getaway, and she was shocked to see the event all set up, because he had told her she was going for a spa day.

Salma wrote on Instagram: "The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal - it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding (sic)"

Advertisement The 'Hitman's Bodyguard' star - who married Francois-Henri in 2009 - wore a red dress for the renewal ceremony, and the pair even had a one-man band playing at the bash. Salma posted a picture of their ceremony musician, and added the caption: "There were no mariachi band on the island but my husband found this one man band. (sic)"The couple previously tied the knot on Valentine's Day 2009 in Paris, and they had a second ceremony in Venice in April 2009, after they started dating in 2006.

A photo the actress shared on Instagram before the announcement however, drew the attention of thousands of followers when she posed the question: "Can anyone explain to me what the ray of colored light in the photo could be?"

In the photo, the couple can be seen with their backs to the camera, arms wrapped around one another as their daughter throws confetti in the air.

The photo shows an 'orb' of coloured light beside the happy couple, as they look out onto the beautiful bay.

The picture has piqued the curiosity of Hayek's fans with nearly 2.5K Instagrammers offering their take on the 'phenomenon' - with responses varying from practical ('lens flare') to spiritual ('blessings').

"I think thats the glow of love coming from you two Love Birds,️ that is just magical" said one fan, while another suggested it was: "Your aura or someone who passed and who is with you always".

A more practical-leaning but romantic commenter said simply: "The colored light ray is the glow from the sun rays hitting the camera lens on an angle. But I would interpret it personally as a ray of hope and happiness between two human beings that love each other and their relationship is special. "

Last year, Salma admitted her husband completely changed her outlook on marriage.

She said: "At the time I met him, I had already decided I didn't want one of those [a husband].

"I had set myself up for a completely different life. I was ready to live on my ranch that is a sanctuary for abused animals. I would come to LA and work a little bit. I was not planning on spending. I had no interest in jewellery or clothes or cars. I had everything I wanted.

"Maybe I had a guy here or there. I also thought I couldn't have children.

"Then he [Pinault] came along, swept me off my feet, changed my entire universe and knocked me up."